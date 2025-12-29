Dabo Swinney expresses gratitude for Clemson seniors, players despite struggles: 'It's about resetting'

Clemson concluded its 2025 season with a 22-10 loss to Penn State in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday. Things ended on quite a sour note for a team that had gone into the year with playoff aspirations.

The Tigers began the year ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, expected to compete for an ACC title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. That obviously never materialized.

And after the bowl loss on Saturday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was left trying to find some positives. He knows it wasn’t what anyone wanted.

“Again, the season is over. That’s a part of our story,” Swinney said. “That one is done. Now it’s about resetting.”

One thing the Clemson head man did think his team could take away from this year? That’s the fight of the seniors.

“But again, I’ll say this: I’m really proud of this group for their fight, for their effort,” Swinney said. “They could have laid down. They didn’t do that. They never quit. They kept battling all the way to the end today.”

Dabo Swinney praises his seniors

Clemson will be without several of its key players going forward. This was a relatively talented veteran bunch, but one that obviously didn’t quite click during the season.

Still, Swinney expressed his gratitude for the group at Clemson. He opened up.

“I’m so thankful for these seniors,” he said. “It’s always sad when it comes to an end, when a season comes to an end, certainly when a career comes to an end because these are guys that you’ve done a lot of life with. You’ve known most of them since high school and they’ve been here four, five, in some cases six years.

“I’m just thankful that — it’s been a blessing to just be a part of their journey and a part of their story. I also know, again, this season didn’t go the way we wanted or the way they worked, and the leadership was tremendous and the results didn’t match that, but these guys are so equipped for whatever comes next in their life, and I’m just forever grateful for them, thankful for them.”

Clemson veterans poised for big things

Swinney emphasized once more that this group of seniors will be headed to bigger and better things in their lives. In part because of the struggles they had to endure this year.

Players learned to deal with disappointment and failure. And rebounding from those is not always an easy task.

“They’re all going to do great things in life. They’re all champions,” Swinney said. “They won the championship last year, so they’ve done great things. They’ve had big moments. This season will just be a part of their journey.

“They’re made of the right stuff, so it’ll develop them and take the lessons from it and take it into whatever next chapter that they’re going to have as they continue to live out their journey and their story.”