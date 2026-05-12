Dabo Swinney on Clemson's disappointing 2025 season: 'We stunk, I stunk'

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – Dabo Swinney is ready for the question. It’s all anyone wants to talk about.

So he unloads with an answer for the first time this off-season, a stream of consciousness he couldn’t stop if he had to.

For three minutes and fourteen seconds.

“We grossly underachieved last year,” Swinney said. “That’s not a news flash.”

Clemson started the year ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Poll with national title aspirations.

They finished 7-6.

The Tigers ended up with more NFL Draft picks (nine) than wins (seven). Swinney’s 17th season as Clemson’s coach was easily his most disappointing. But he doesn’t avoid the question.

Here’s Swinney’s response, all three minutes plus. Maybe it’s appropriate his answer is longer than seven of Clemson’s 10 drives in the Tigers’ final loss of last season, to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl.

That’s what kind of year it was. Swinney’s answers are longer than his offense could hold onto the ball.

So, what happened last year?

“We had a lot of talent in 2010,” Swinney said. “I think we had six or seven guys drafted and we only won six games. It’s pretty well documented. We grossly underachieved last year. That’s not a news flash. We can just keep beating that dead horse to death. I mean, we’re onto a new season. We grossly underachieved and underperformed and did not coach or play to our potential. But it’s over. It is what it is.

“We’ve had other seasons where we didn’t have nobody drafted and we won 10-plus games. That’s football. We didn’t play well. Poor in pass defense and couldn’t run the ball effectively. We somehow won seven. We lost two on the last play.

“As we’ve made it all about the playoffs and we were out of the playoffs early at 1-2 – the 55-yard field goal (in a loss) at Georgia Tech – just kind of knocked the wind out of us and it took us a little bit … But, but again, everybody focuses on what we didn’t do, but then I’m proud of what they did do.

“And they got up and they stayed together and they didn’t quit. I mean these kids won four in a row to secure a winning season for the 15th year in a row. And again, that’s not our goal, but it’s 15 winning seasons in a row. And it was a tough year.

“A frustrating year, but just a year. It’s not a bad decade, you know? I don’t push back on the criticism from last year, right? We stunk, I stunk. We didn’t coach to our potential and we didn’t play to our potential and that’s my job as a head coach.

“And it didn’t work last year. And if you do this long enough, you can have a year where it just doesn’t work. I don’t care if you’re Roy Williams or Coach K, or Dabo Swinney.

“It doesn’t matter. It’s what you do moving forward. But perspective is important. Even with seven wins, this is the second winningest decade in the history of Clemson. We’re six years in and we’ve won three (ACC) championships. No other school in this league has won more than one this decade.

“We’ve been in the playoff twice, this decade, two years, two years ago. So nobody pushes back on our disappointment for last year. But the narrative of our program … it’s just not accurate. It’s just not accurate. Now, if we go have a bunch of bad years, that’s different, but we’ve had one bad year in 15 years.

“You know, 10 wins is not a bad year. 11 wins is not a bad year. How many other teams have had four out of the first six years of this decade with 10-plus wins? Five years with nine plus wins? How many? It’s a short list. How many teams have won three (conference) championships the first six years of this decade? It’s a very short list.”

Swinney pauses. He awaits the next question.