Dabo Swinney provides update on Tristan Smith’s eligibility, next steps

Heading into the 2026 season, the eligibility status of Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith is currently unknown.

Smith transferred to Clemson from SEMO prior to the 2025 season after spending two years at Hutchinson Community College (KS). In his lone season with the program, Smith hauled in 24 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on Smith and his situation during a press conference on Wednesday.

Prior to diving fully into Smith’s potential roads following the ruling, Swinney revealed that the LaGrange, GA native is with the team and practicing this offseason. “He can do everything.”

“He can do everything and we won’t know for sure until June,” Swinney said. “Then, he’ll really have two options at that point. He’s able to do everything until then. If it doesn’t go his way, he can probably find his way to the NFL through a supplemental type of process. Or, he can stay here and flip over to the Tiger Trust, because he still needs to graduate.”

Dabo Swinney compared Tristan Smith’s case to others around the country

“He can still train and be a student-coach, but he can still do everything like run routes and stay ready and try and get ready for the Combine and stuff,” Swinney continued. “So, that’s really where we are. We hope it will go his way, especially when you look around the country and see some of the decisions being made compared to his situation. But, we’ll just have to go through the process.”

Although he has played four collegiate seasons, two of these came at a community college. He truly emerged as a star receiver during his season with SEMO in 2024, in which he hauled in 76 receptions for 934 yards and six touchdowns. Now, he hopes to have one more season of eligibility granted for Clemson‘s 2026 season. He is currently one of 18 wide receivers on Clemson‘s roster.

Earlier this month, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, making him eligible for another season with the Rebels. Chambliss spent four seasons at Ferris State before emerging as a superstar at Ole Miss in 2025. Swinney was likely alluding to Chambliss’ case when comparing others to Smith’s case.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar attempted to seek another season of eligibility as well, but he was denied a preliminary injunction against the NCAA by a Knoxville judge, making him ineligible for the 2026 season.