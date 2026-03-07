Dabo Swinney shares blunt message he gave SMU RB transfer Chris Johnson

In January, former SMU running back Chris Johnson Jr. committed to Clemson via the NCAA Transfer Portal. While Johnson had a stellar 2025 campaign at SMU, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t impressed with the veteran’s physique when he arrived on campus.

“When I first met him, I told him, ‘You don’t look like a guy that’s serious about college. You don’t. I’m just being honest with you. You don’t look like a guy’s who been in college a couple years. You look like a guy that ain’t been serious about being great,'” Swinney said. “Because, he didn’t look like he’d been in a weight program. … I know he’s been in one, but he ain’t been taking advantage, nutrition and all that stuff.

“He really accepted that challenge. He’s put on 10 pounds since he’s been here. He’s just a kid that holistically, if he really buys in, it’s just going to accentuate all the gifts that he’s got. I’ve been very encouraged with him. He’s what we thought he’d be. He’s explosive, he’s fast, great ball skills. He’s a guy that we can use in a lot of ways. But he’s really bought in. … Can’t just be a fast guy, and so I’ve been really pleased with him.”

After seeing limited action in two seasons at Miami, Johnson transferred to SMU last offseason. He recorded 479 yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries for the Mustangs. Additionally, he notched 180 receiving yards and a score on 17 catches.

In turn, Johnson was the No. 65 running back in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Though Johnson has put on muscle this offseason, his lightning-fast speed is still his calling card.

As a junior in high school, Chris Johnson Jr. won Florida’s 3A state title in 100-meter dash (10.45) and 200-meter dash (20.78). Now, he’ll to put his abilities to good use in Clemson’s offense.

The Tigers hired Chad Morris to be their new offensive coordinator this offseason. Morris was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-14, as well. Swinney is excited to have Morris by his side again.

“There are always tough decisions that have to be made in this profession, and though I had to make a couple tough decisions, it was an easy decision to hire Chad Morris,” Swinney said. “I’m really excited for our players. It’s pretty cool to have guys like DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins and a bunch of great players shooting me text messages with their excitement knowing what’s to come offensively.

“I think we’ve got elite offensive personnel, and the name of the game is points. The one thing I know about Chad, he knows how to score points, and so I’m excited to welcome him and his family back.”