For the first time since 2010, Clemson did not reach nine wins. The Tigers went 7-6 this year, capped by a loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Following the season-ending defeat at Yankee Stadium, Dabo Swinney was asked about his focus on developing the players as men in addition to building their skills on the field. He called that his greater “purpose,” though he acknowledged the expectations around winning games.

Cade Klubnik spoke highly of how Swinney helped him grow as a person, as well as a football player. When it comes to his approach to coaching, Swinney said that’s his No. 1 goal while also winning games and championships.

“That’s my calling in life,” Swinney said. “That’s my purpose. I know everybody wants me to win football games, but it’s about how I win. That’s what matters to me more than anything. Always has. It’s never been anything different, never will be. That’s my purpose in life. Glorify God, be a great husband and father, and to use this platform of football and education to build great men through this game that we love. That’s my calling. That’s my purpose in life, that’s never changed. Never going to change.

“We’ve been purpose driven for a long, long time. We’ve won a bunch of games, a bunch of championships. More than most. We’ve won a lot more than we’ve lost and we’ll continue to win a lot more than we’ve lost. But that’s what it’s about to me.”

Dabo Swinney: Clemson players ‘prepared for what’s coming next in life’

It was an up-and-down go for Clemson this year en route to a 7-6 record, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play. The Tigers entered 2025 with high expectations after winning the conference and making the College Football Playoff in 2024, but struggled throughout the season.

But as the seniors get ready to take their next steps – whether it’s to the NFL Draft or elsewhere – Dabo Swinney said he takes solace in the fact they can handle what comes next. That, he said, is his biggest takeaway from the staff’s approach.

“Even though it’s sad when it ends because now I don’t get a chance to hang out with these guys every day, I don’t get a chance to be right there in their presence and help them just do life, whatever, I don’t get a chance to speak to them as much, I also have peace because I know that they’re prepared,” Swinney said. “I know they’re prepared for what’s coming next in life: Marriage, the NFL, business career, whatever it is. They’re prepared.

“Big failure in life, they’re prepared for it. Big success in life, they’re prepared for it. They’ve equipped themselves through their time here at Clemson. I’m thankful to be a part of that.”