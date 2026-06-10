Davidson transfer outfielder Jamie Daly commits to Clemson

Clemson continued adding offensive firepower from the transfer portal on Wednesday, securing a commitment from Davidson outfielder Jamie Daly. The standout center fielder announced his decision via Instagram after two productive seasons with the Wildcats.

Daly arrives in Clemson after emerging as one of Davidson’s top offensive players over the last two years. The rising junior put together another strong campaign in 2026, hitting .328 across 49 games while belting 11 home runs and driving in 40 runs.

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He also led the Wildcats in on-base percentage, OPS, Baseball WAR and stolen bases, further cementing himself as one of the top all-around players in the Atlantic 10.

Moreover, Daly burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2025, earning Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team honors. He played in 50 games and started 45 contests in center field while slashing .318 with a .978 OPS. Daly totaled 12 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 36 RBIs and 47 runs scored during his debut season.

His freshman campaign featured several memorable performances. Daly collected his first collegiate hit in his first at-bat against Bryant and launched his first home run a week later against Bucknell. He recorded a four-hit, two-homer game at Dayton and later drove in seven runs during a series at Fordham.

Overall, Daly produced 18 multi-hit games and eight contests with multiple RBIs while earning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors after hitting .462 in a series against UMass. Before arriving at Davidson, Daly starred at Greenbrier High School, where he helped lead the program to two regional championships.

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Moving forward, Daly now joins a Clemson team aggressively reshaping its roster after a disappointing 2026 season. Earlier this week, the Tigers landed Toledo third baseman Troy Sudbrook, a First Team All-MAC selection who hit .373 with 45 extra-base hits and 71 RBIs this spring.

Sudbrook joined a growing portal class that already included Georgia Southern utility player Bennett Edwards, Bryant right-handed pitcher Landon White and shortstop Isaac Incinelli from St. John’s River State.

The additions come after Clemson finished 31-26 overall and 10-20 in ACC play, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022 and ending Erik Bakich’s streak of postseason appearances with the Tigers.

Following Clemson’s ACC Tournament exit, Bakich made it clear changes were coming: “In terms of the bigger picture, just want to apologize to the Clemson fans, and it’s my responsibility to get this program competing for championships,” Bakich said.

“Failed to do that this year, and I will ensure that 100% of my energy is getting this program back where it needs to be.”

With Daly now in the fold, Clemson adds another proven bat as it looks to return to national contention in 2027. The future is looking bright for the Tigers.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

— On3’s Hunter Shelton contributed to this article.