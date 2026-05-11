Eight college football teams most hurt by losing spring transfer portal window

There are eight college football teams that were hurt the most by the loss of the spring transfer portal window. CBS Sports provided the list!

These teams usually can take advantage of the second transfer portal window to bolster the roster and we’ve seen a lot of player movement in the past after three months of offseason training and spring practice.

So let’s dive into which college football teams were hurt the most as the calendar shifted to one portal window. We’ll go with an intriguing pick to start.

Funny enough, Dabo Swinney and Clemson were way more active in the transfer portal this cycle than they’ve ever been. The Tigers added 10 new players but did not address the most important position, QB.

Cade Klubnik is off to the NFL and Clemson’s put their eggs in the Christopher Vizzina basket behind an inexperienced offensive line. With no spring portal, they have what they have in 2026.

Iowa is as steady as any college football team every single year. That’s just the way Kirk Ferentz and crew operate.

However, no transfer portal window in the spring hurts Iowa’s ability to add talent on defense. The Hawkeyes have an inexperienced group that has just 4,995 career snaps at the FBS level combined. There’s a lot of “hope” with this crew rather than established production.

Jimmy Rogers has to do a lot to retool this program going into 2026. Matt Campbell took a good amount of Iowa State talent with him to Penn State.

A spring transfer portal could’ve helped here after going through 40 transfers and getting them acclimated after the first window. They can’t go out and replace safety Braden Awls either, who came in from Toledo but tore his ACL in spring practice.

Lane Kiffin was a coach who was open about bringing the spring transfer portal window back following a few months in Baton Rouge. That’s just the way of the world these days as some coaches want to build or retool a roster in this fashion.

Like a lot of schools, LSU wants a proven track record for players. So if something doesn’t work out for a prior transfer, the spring window allowed them to get in again and schools like LSU wouldn’t miss a beat.

Ohio State brought a lot of production back, at least on offense, for 2026. But a spring transfer portal window might’ve allowed them to explore more options on defense after a lot of starters went to the NFL Draft.

Not only that, a second window could’ve been used to grab more offensive linemen for depth. The hope is the backups can develop more from now until the start of the season.

Tennessee could’ve been in hot pursuit for another quarterback in the spring transfer portal window. Instead, they are settling with Ryan Staub, George MacIntyre and freshman Faizon Brandon.

With a spring window, could Tennessee find a more experienced QB? Maybe. But the Vols will roll with what they have.

Texas bolstered its offense through the portal, such as with WR Cam Coleman through Auburn. It’s all about the support cast and protection for QB Arch Manning.

But there are some questions when it comes to the depth of the offensive line. If injuries occur, Texas could be in trouble. That’s where a spring transfer portal window could’ve been handy for the Longhorns.

Texas Tech built last year and this year’s roster pretty much through the transfer portal. They’re not ashamed of it either!

The Red Raiders managed to win the Big 12 and get to the College Football Playoff last season with that model. The spring transfer portal window would have been great right now due to the uncertain status of prized acquisition Brendan Sorsby. The QB is away for an indefinite period of time to treat a gambling addiction.