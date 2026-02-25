Erik Bakich on Clemson vs. South Carolina: 'The greatest rivalry college baseball has to offer'

This weekend, we’ll see one of the best rivalries in college baseball in Clemson and South Carolina. Clemson head coach Erik Bakich has had this upcoming weekend circled for a while.

After his team’s 6-2 win against Presbyterian on Tuesday, Bakich quickly turned his attention to the weekend. To him, it’s the best rivalry the sport has to offer.

“Now we get to turn our attention to obviously why all you guys are here, for the greatest rivalry college baseball has to offer,” Bakich said. “There’s no better rivalry than Clemson and South Carolina. As everyone knows, it’s something that we have the utmost respect for, for this rivalry. The way we prepare for it and put a target on it all year long is how we show our respect for this rivalry.

“The preparation has been going since August, and we’re excited to get down to Columbia this weekend. And I know it’s going to be a hell of a series.”

Bakich: Throw stats, records out the window for Clemson-South Carolina series

Clemson enters the weekend with a perfect 8-0 record, ranked No. 15 in D1Baseball’s Top 25. They have series sweeps over Army and Bryant in addition to midweek victories against Charlotte and Presbyterian.

South Carolina is off to a 6-2 start in 2026. The Gamecocks went 2-1 against Northern Kentucky on opening weekend, and lost to Army while beating Navy and Air Force this past weekend in Salute the Troops Weekend. They also have midweek wins over Wofford and Gardner-Webb, and face Queens on Wednesday.

While most would say there’s a pretty sizeable gap between the two programs as of right now, Bakich doesn’t think that matters this weekend. In a series with so much pride on the line, anything can happen.

“They’ve got star players, they’ve got good players, obviously got a great program,” Bakich said of South Carolina. “You can take stats and take records and throw them all out the window for this series. It’s gonna come down to who plays better.”

Friday’s opener will be in Columbia, with South Carolina at home. Saturday’s game will be played at Segra Park before the weekend is wrapped up on Sunday back in Clemson. Friday’s first pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET. Both Saturday and Sunday are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.