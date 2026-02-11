Erik Bakich urges college baseball to push back start of season, makes case for later start

The college baseball schedule has been under scrutiny by many over recent years. Nobody has been more outspoken about its problems than Clemson head coach Erik Bakich.

Opening day usually falls around the second week of February. This year, conference tournaments will begin in late May with NCAA Regionals, Super Regionals and the College World Series dipping into June.

There are a few problems with that, including the weather. But while there is snow on the ground in some places, even in the south, the real issue falls back on money. And part of that is the fact that northern teams aren’t able to play at home in the cold temperatures, forcing them on long road trips to begin almost every season.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, it’s not about weather,” Bakich said on Tuesday. “Nobody compares about competitive equity. That is not the needle-mover to push the season back. It’s 100% about money. So when you look at how it improves everyone’s bottom lines – the northern teams don’t have to get on commercial airlines and travel as much early in the year. That’s a big savings when the average spend for those trips is $50,000+ per weekend.”

Is the issue as simple as delaying the start of the season, getting out of the month of February and playing deeper into the summer? Perhaps a start in the first weekend of March would be better, pushing the end of the College World Series into the last weekend in June or early July.

Bakich on Clemson’s lack of late home games: ‘What the hell is that?’

And while northern teams are forced to travel south to play, it has a ripple effect on the teams, specifically in the ACC and SEC, that are hosting them. Because of a heavy dose of home games early in the season, it often leads to a more road-heavy slate later in the year.

Of course, those warmer months are when fans are more all-in on the baseball season. There’s no overlap with basketball by then, the weather is warmer, and more butts are in the seats. The impact could be a massive difference for not just the sport of college baseball, but athletic departments as a whole.

“And then the warm weather schools, the SEC and the ACC, they average playing over half their home games in February and March but their actual attendance is better in April and May,” Bakich added. “So it just doesn’t make sense that when our actual attendance, when people (are) actually showing up and the revenue streams associated with that like alcohol sales and concessions and merch and actual butts in the stands, is better when we’re playing less home games but we’re stuffing all our home games in February and March.

“I looked at us this year, we have 20 home games in February and March and 10 home games in April and May. What the hell is that? It’s like, man, I wish we could just get the season out of February. It’s basketball season, you’ve got a fanbase that can only spread their energy so far at all these schools. But let’s get the season out of February.”

Bakich: ‘We’re a major sport. Let’s contribute like a major sport’

Additionally, Bakich cited the prominence of injuries that occur early in seasons and in preseason. After fall ball, teams have holiday breaks before returning to school after the New Year to begin ramping up again. But then, there’s just about a month left before games start to matter, and ramping up so quickly leads to injuries, specifically for pitchers.

“Yeah, there will be a weather improvement. Sure. It also gives more ramp time to get ready for the season,” Bakich said. “80% of injuries happen during the preseason – whether it’s Spring Training or collegiate athletics.”

Ultimately, college baseball has been working to improve its place in the national spotlight. The sport has come a long way over the past few years, and there might be a whole different level for that just by simply pushing the season back by a few weeks or even a month.



“There’s a real financial component to this,” said Bakich. “For the sport of baseball that is trying to be a little more relevant as a total player on the college scene, right now you’ve got a handful of schools that operate in the black…

“We’re a major sport. Let’s contribute like a major sport.”

Clemson hosts Army on opening weekend, starting on Friday. The Tigers won’t play a game outside of the state of South Carolina until March 20, their 23rd game of the season.