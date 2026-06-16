ESPN insiders rank top five LBs in 2027 NFL Draft class: Sammy Brown, Raylen Wilson, more

The linebacker class for the 2027 NFL Draft is absolutely stacked with talent all across the sport of college football. Nearly a year out from the Draft, ESPN’s Draft experts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid have ranked their top-six linebacker prospects.

Texas transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles and Clemson‘s Sammy Brown lead the pack. Along with Biles and Brown, Notre Dame‘s Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa could very well be a highly drafted linebacker coming off his ACL injury. The other three linebackers come from Georgia (two players) and Texas Tech.

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Miller and Reid’s full list is below.

Matt Miller: LB1

Jordan Reid: LB2

Texas won big in the Transfer Portal this offseason when it hauled in star linebacker Rasheem Biles from Pitt. Across three seasons with the Panthers, Biles racked up 183 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions. He was named a Third Team All-ACC selection in 2024, and was named a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2025. Biles was tabbed as On3’s No. 19 ranked transfer. He’ll look to make a big impact for the Longhorns as they seek a return to the College Football Playoff.

Matt Miller: LB2

Jordan Reid: LB1

Sammy Brown, a five-star recruit out of high school, has more than delivered in his two seasons at Clemson. He boasts a whopping 186 career tackles with 10 sacks, eight pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception. He was named the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, and earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2025. Brown was the fourth-leading tackler in the ACC last season. He will look to take the leap to the No. 1 spot in his third year with the program next season.

Matt Miller: LB3

Jordan Reid: LB1

Although Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is coming off a torn ACL, he is still projected to be one of the top linebackers in the 2027 NFL Draft. Viliamu-Asa was sensational prior to his season-ending injury in Notre Dame‘s regular season finale against Syracuse last year. He recorded 48 tackles, three sacks, two pass deflections, and one interception. It remains up in the air when the star linebacker could return for the Irish this season. He would certainly be a key addition as they seek a return to the College Football Playoff.

Matt Miller: LB3

Jordan Reid: N/A

Georgia star linebacker Raylen Wilson has been sensational in his three years with the program. The 2023 First Team All-SEC Freshman team selection boasts 136 career tackles with 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He looks to join the likes of CJ Allen, Jalon Walker, Nolan Smith, and Quay Walker as Bulldog linebackers to be taken within the first two rounds of the NFL Draft in recent history.

Matt Miller: LB5

Jordan Reid: LB4

Texas Tech linebacker Ben Roberts was a key cog in the Red Raiders’ run to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Roberts earned Third Team All-Big 12 honors after compiling 90 tackles, five pass deflections, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles. With Brendan Sorsby‘s recent subtraction from the roster, Roberts and the TTU defense will have to step up in an even bigger way this season if it wants to return to the Playoff.

Matt Miller: N/A

Jordan Reid: LB5

Chris Cole is the second Georgia linebacker to be mentioned as one of the top linebacker prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft, joining teammate Raylen Wilson. Cole recorded 60 tackles and 4.5 sacks with two pass deflections for the Bulldogs last season. With Cole and Wilson leading the linebacker core, Georgia is seeking its sixth College Football Playoff appearance under future College Football Hall of Fame head coach Kirby Smart.