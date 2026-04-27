ESPN names college football replacements for all first round picks in 2026 NFL Draft

ESPN named the college football replacements for all first round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. They have some big shoes to fill, but these players have the capabilities to step up when called up next football season.

For example, Josh Hoover is the direct replacement for Fernando Mendoza at QB at Indiana. Some won’t necessarily be that easy though.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the next crop of college football stars primed to fill shoes this fall. We’ll start at the top of the NFL Draft.

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB – Las Vegas Raiders

Replacement: Josh Hoover, Indiana

Hoover came over from TCU and will immediately plug in and replace Mendoza for Curt Cignetti’s squad. Over the course of 31 games, Hoover has 9,629 yards, 71 touchdowns and a 65.2% completion percentage. Indiana should be back in the CFP conversation as the reigning champs.

2. David Bailey, EDGE – New York Jets

James Snook-Imagn Images

Replacement: Trey White or Adam Trick, Texas Tech

It’s tough to replace Bailey’s production, being one of the best pass rushers in the country of course. That led him to a high pick in the NFL Draft. White and Trick both transferred in after playing for San Diego State and Miami (Ohio). White has 19.5 sacks in the last two years and Trick’s pressure rate is above 20%, per ESPN.

3. Jeremiyah Love, RB – Arizona Cardinals

Replacement: Aneyas Williams, Notre Dame

College football saw the best running back go in the top three this weekend, so good luck replacing Love. Williams is set to take over the starting gig though. He’s had limited work, but Williams averaged 7.6 yards per carry in those few reps and had touchdowns in four of five games he played last year.

4. Carnell Tate, WR – Tennessee Titans

Replacement: Devin McCuin, Ohio State

Ohio State has been Wide Receiver U in college football and that’ll continue after the draft. To replace Tate, it could be freshman Chris Henry Jr. But ESPN pointed towards UTSA transfer Devin McCuin. Over the last three years, McCuin had 152 catches and 16 touchdowns.

5. Arvell Reese, LB – New York Giants

Payton Pierce (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Replacement: Payton Pierce, Ohio State

The Buckeyes had a tremendous draft class this year but they’ll reload pretty much everywhere. Next college football season will feature Pierce taking the role of Reese. In a reserve role, Pierce logged 44 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. Cincere Johnson is a young and intriguing prospect as well.

6. Mansoor Delane, CB – Kansas City Chiefs

Replacement: DJ Pickett, LSU

Delane was sought after in this draft as the Chiefs traded up to get him. Pickett is in line to replace him at LSU per ESPN. As they outline, Pickett is a more imposing presence with his physicality after being a freshman All-American. He had three interceptions last season and stands at 6-foot-5.

7. Sonny Styles, LB – Washington Commanders

Replacement: Riley Pettijohn, Ohio State

Styles is another linebacker that needs to be replaced by Ohio State. But they have the resources to do so with Pettijohn stepping up in 2026. The former 4-star recruit is ready to step up after developing in 2025.

8. Jordyn Tyson, WR – New Orleans Saints

Omarion Miller/USA Today

Replacement: Omarion Miller, Arizona State

Miller left Colorado and Prime Time to continue his college football career more out west. He’s a big play wide receiver, similar to Tyson, as he grabbed nine catches for 30+ yards in 2025. Miller totaled 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns and could make life for a new ASU quarterback this fall.

9. Spencer Fano, OT – Cleveland Browns

Replacement: Cedric Jefferson, Utah

It’s always tough in college football to replace a first round tackle in the draft, but Utah might be able to do so in the form of Jefferson. He transferred in from Montana State and was sought after in the portal after starting all 16 games during the FCS national championship run. Jefferson surrendered just three sacks over the course of 475 snaps.

10. Francis Mauigoa, OT – New York Giants

Replacement: Jackson Cantwell, Miami

Like Jefferson above, Cantwell is likely to replace Mauigoa at tackle for Miami. The latter was drafted by the Giants in the top 10 and is no longer one of college football’s best tackles. Cantwell is a true freshman and has been taking snaps at left and right tackle this spring. He could go right away.

11. Caleb Downs, S – Dallas Cowboys

Replacement: Terry Moore, Ohio State

12. Kadyn Proctor, OT – Miami Dolphins

Replacement: Jackson Lloyd, Jayvin James or Nick Brooks, Alabama

13. Ty Simpson, QB – Los Angeles Rams

Replacement: Keelon Russell or Austin Mack, Alabama

14. Vega Ioane, G – Baltimore Ravens

Replacement: Trevor Buhr, Penn State

15. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Replacement: Damon Wilson II, Miami

16. Kenyon Sadiq, TE – New York Jets

Replacement: Jamari Johnson, Oregon

17. Blake Miller, OT – Detroit Lions

Replacement: Brayden Jacobs, Clemson

18. Caleb Banks, DT – Minnesota Vikings

Replacement: Brendan Bett, Florida

19. Monroe Freeling, OT – Carolina Panthers

Replacement: Earnest Greene III, Georgia

20. Makai Lemon, WR – Philadelphia Eagles

Replacement: Tanook Hines, USC

21. Max Iheanachor, OT – Pittsburgh Steelers

Replacement: Champ Westbrooks, Arizona State

22. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Los Angeles Chargers

Replacement: Marquise Lightfoot, Miami

23. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – Dallas Cowboys

Replacement: Isaiah Nixon, UCF

24. KC Concepcion, WR – Cleveland Browns

Replacement: Isaiah Horton, Texas A&M

25. Dillon Thieneman, S – Chicago Bears

Replacement: Koi Perich, Oregon

26. Keylan Rutledge, G – Houston Texans

Replacement: Malachi Carney, Georgia Tech

27. Chris Johnson, CB – Miami Dolphins

Replacement: Jason Oliver, San Diego State

28. Caleb Lomu, OT – New England Patriots

Replacement: Kelvin Obot, Utah

29. Peter Woods, DT – Kansas City Chiefs

Replacement: Amare Adams, Clemson

30. Omar Cooper Jr., WR – New York Jets

Replacement: Nick Marsh, Indiana

31. Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Tennessee Titans

Replacement: Jared Smith, Auburn

32. Jadarian Price, RB – Seattle Seahawks

Replacement: Kedren Young, Notre Dame