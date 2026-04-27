ESPN names college football replacements for all first round picks in 2026 NFL Draft
ESPN named the college football replacements for all first round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. They have some big shoes to fill, but these players have the capabilities to step up when called up next football season.
For example, Josh Hoover is the direct replacement for Fernando Mendoza at QB at Indiana. Some won’t necessarily be that easy though.
So without further ado, let’s take a look at the next crop of college football stars primed to fill shoes this fall. We’ll start at the top of the NFL Draft.
1. Fernando Mendoza, QB – Las Vegas Raiders
Replacement: Josh Hoover, Indiana
Hoover came over from TCU and will immediately plug in and replace Mendoza for Curt Cignetti’s squad. Over the course of 31 games, Hoover has 9,629 yards, 71 touchdowns and a 65.2% completion percentage. Indiana should be back in the CFP conversation as the reigning champs.
2. David Bailey, EDGE – New York Jets
Replacement: Trey White or Adam Trick, Texas Tech
It’s tough to replace Bailey’s production, being one of the best pass rushers in the country of course. That led him to a high pick in the NFL Draft. White and Trick both transferred in after playing for San Diego State and Miami (Ohio). White has 19.5 sacks in the last two years and Trick’s pressure rate is above 20%, per ESPN.
3. Jeremiyah Love, RB – Arizona Cardinals
Replacement: Aneyas Williams, Notre Dame
College football saw the best running back go in the top three this weekend, so good luck replacing Love. Williams is set to take over the starting gig though. He’s had limited work, but Williams averaged 7.6 yards per carry in those few reps and had touchdowns in four of five games he played last year.
4. Carnell Tate, WR – Tennessee Titans
Replacement: Devin McCuin, Ohio State
Ohio State has been Wide Receiver U in college football and that’ll continue after the draft. To replace Tate, it could be freshman Chris Henry Jr. But ESPN pointed towards UTSA transfer Devin McCuin. Over the last three years, McCuin had 152 catches and 16 touchdowns.
5. Arvell Reese, LB – New York Giants
Replacement: Payton Pierce, Ohio State
The Buckeyes had a tremendous draft class this year but they’ll reload pretty much everywhere. Next college football season will feature Pierce taking the role of Reese. In a reserve role, Pierce logged 44 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. Cincere Johnson is a young and intriguing prospect as well.
6. Mansoor Delane, CB – Kansas City Chiefs
Replacement: DJ Pickett, LSU
Delane was sought after in this draft as the Chiefs traded up to get him. Pickett is in line to replace him at LSU per ESPN. As they outline, Pickett is a more imposing presence with his physicality after being a freshman All-American. He had three interceptions last season and stands at 6-foot-5.
7. Sonny Styles, LB – Washington Commanders
Replacement: Riley Pettijohn, Ohio State
Styles is another linebacker that needs to be replaced by Ohio State. But they have the resources to do so with Pettijohn stepping up in 2026. The former 4-star recruit is ready to step up after developing in 2025.
8. Jordyn Tyson, WR – New Orleans Saints
Replacement: Omarion Miller, Arizona State
Miller left Colorado and Prime Time to continue his college football career more out west. He’s a big play wide receiver, similar to Tyson, as he grabbed nine catches for 30+ yards in 2025. Miller totaled 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns and could make life for a new ASU quarterback this fall.
9. Spencer Fano, OT – Cleveland Browns
Replacement: Cedric Jefferson, Utah
It’s always tough in college football to replace a first round tackle in the draft, but Utah might be able to do so in the form of Jefferson. He transferred in from Montana State and was sought after in the portal after starting all 16 games during the FCS national championship run. Jefferson surrendered just three sacks over the course of 475 snaps.
10. Francis Mauigoa, OT – New York Giants
Replacement: Jackson Cantwell, Miami
Like Jefferson above, Cantwell is likely to replace Mauigoa at tackle for Miami. The latter was drafted by the Giants in the top 10 and is no longer one of college football’s best tackles. Cantwell is a true freshman and has been taking snaps at left and right tackle this spring. He could go right away.
College football replacements for 2026 first round NFL Draft picks
11. Caleb Downs, S – Dallas Cowboys
Replacement: Terry Moore, Ohio State
12. Kadyn Proctor, OT – Miami Dolphins
Replacement: Jackson Lloyd, Jayvin James or Nick Brooks, Alabama
13. Ty Simpson, QB – Los Angeles Rams
Replacement: Keelon Russell or Austin Mack, Alabama
14. Vega Ioane, G – Baltimore Ravens
Replacement: Trevor Buhr, Penn State
15. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Replacement: Damon Wilson II, Miami
16. Kenyon Sadiq, TE – New York Jets
Replacement: Jamari Johnson, Oregon
17. Blake Miller, OT – Detroit Lions
Replacement: Brayden Jacobs, Clemson
18. Caleb Banks, DT – Minnesota Vikings
Replacement: Brendan Bett, Florida
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19. Monroe Freeling, OT – Carolina Panthers
Replacement: Earnest Greene III, Georgia
20. Makai Lemon, WR – Philadelphia Eagles
Replacement: Tanook Hines, USC
21. Max Iheanachor, OT – Pittsburgh Steelers
Replacement: Champ Westbrooks, Arizona State
22. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Los Angeles Chargers
Replacement: Marquise Lightfoot, Miami
23. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – Dallas Cowboys
Replacement: Isaiah Nixon, UCF
24. KC Concepcion, WR – Cleveland Browns
Replacement: Isaiah Horton, Texas A&M
25. Dillon Thieneman, S – Chicago Bears
Replacement: Koi Perich, Oregon
26. Keylan Rutledge, G – Houston Texans
Replacement: Malachi Carney, Georgia Tech
27. Chris Johnson, CB – Miami Dolphins
Replacement: Jason Oliver, San Diego State
28. Caleb Lomu, OT – New England Patriots
Replacement: Kelvin Obot, Utah
29. Peter Woods, DT – Kansas City Chiefs
Replacement: Amare Adams, Clemson
30. Omar Cooper Jr., WR – New York Jets
Replacement: Nick Marsh, Indiana
31. Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Tennessee Titans
Replacement: Jared Smith, Auburn
32. Jadarian Price, RB – Seattle Seahawks
Replacement: Kedren Young, Notre Dame