Field of 64 Projections: NCAA Tournament sees major overhaul after Week 7

Upsets stole the headlines in college baseball across Week 7. As a result, there is a major overhaul in On3’s Field of 64 projections this week.

We have three new teams hosting in our latest NCAA Tournament field. The SEC leads the way with 12 teams in the field, followed by the ACC (10), Big 12 (7), Big Ten (4), Sun Belt (3), American (2), Big West (2), and Conference USA (2). On the hosting front, the SEC also leads the way with six, followed by the ACC (4), Big 12 (2), Big Ten (2) and Sun Belt (1).

As a reminder, the NCAA Tournament selection committee will seed the top 32 teams beginning this season. The change will have a notable impact on how teams are placed into the field. For a full breakdown of the changes coming, read here.

*represents automatic qualifier for conference champions

Field of 64 Projections: Bubble Watch

Last Four In: UC Santa Barbara, NC State, Dallas Baptist, Notre Dame

First Four Out: Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Louisville, Missouri State

Next Four Out: Arkansas State, Baylor, Purdue, Clemson

The bubble is intriguing right now, to say the least. NC State and Notre Dame fall down into the last four in, while UCSB holds steady and Dallas Baptist falls in. Tennessee, Louisville and Clemson all move in the wrong direction. Tennessee is 3-6 in SEC play, and Clemson is 2-7 in ACC play. Both teams have an easy path back into the field, if they can get back in the win column quickly. The same is true for Louisville.

Vanderbilt is 17-12 overall, and 5-4 in the SEC. Their poor start was notable, but they just swept Tennessee to get right back onto the brink of making the field. The Commodores’ RPI is an issue right now, but if they can find some consistency down the stretch, the SEC will boost that number and get them into the picture.

Los Angeles Regional

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

1. UCLA (1)*

2. Kansas (32)

3. Cal Poly*

4. Oral Roberts*

UCLA remains our top seed, as they’re 25-2 overall and 12-0 in Big Ten play. The Bruins are winners of 19 games in a row, and holds its spot at the top of the seeding list for yet another week. Kansas is on the rise this week, up to our final 2-seed after a series win over Cincinnati.

Tuscaloosa Regional

1. Alabama (16)

2. Southern Miss (17)

3. Dallas Baptist

4. Mercer*

One of the biggest risers of the week, Alabama takes control of our final hosting bid in this week’s Field of 64. The Crimson Tide have swept Florida and Auburn in back-to-back weeks, and are now in position to host. Southern Miss was a tough cut from the hosting line, and instead fall in as our top 2-seed. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if they end up in the top 16.

Auburn Regional

1. Auburn (9)

2. Nebraska (24)

3. USF

4. Murray State*

Despite losing five straight SEC games and being swept by Alabama, Auburn stays on the hosting line and No. 9 overall. The Tigers are still well-positioned to host and battle into the top eight mix again, even after the recent skid. Nebraska continues to inch up higher and higher, and are our No. 24 overall seed after a 22-6 start including an 8-1 mark in Big Ten play. Also here is USF, who is no longer our projected American champion but remains in the field as an at-large.

Conway Regional

1. Coastal Carolina (8)*

2. Wake Forest (28)

3. Campbell*

4. Wright State*

Coastal Carolina has been hosting in our projections so far, but this is the first time they’re up into the top eight. The Chanticleers are 20-7 overall and 9-0 in Sun Belt play, an impressive feat considering the injuries they’ve been dealing with. And they’ll get some key pieces back down the stretch. Wake Forest is back up to the 2-seed line at 20-8 overall and 6-6 in the ACC.

Athens Regional

Georgia catcher and outfielder Daniel Jackson (3) during Georgia’s game against Oakland at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

1. Georgia (5)

2. TCU (27)

3. Winthrop*

4. Bryant*

Georgia is up into the top five in terms of overall seeding in this week’s Field of 64. The Bulldogs are 23-6 overall and 7-2 in SEC play after sweeping South Carolina this weekend. TCU is back into the field after sweeping Texas Tech over the weekend. Before that series, they were 2-4 in Big 12 play with series losses to tough Arizona State and UCF teams. They now have a manageable path down the stretch to solidify their spot in the tournament.

Gainesville Regional

1. Florida (12)

2. Boston College (23)

3. Texas State

4. Lamar*

All of a sudden, Florida is right back onto the hosting line after sweeping Arkansas over the weekend. The Gators are 23-6 overall, 6-3 in the SEC, and currently No. 2 in RPI, although it’s still very early. With a strong non-conference RPI and strength of schedule, they get the nod as our No. 12 overall host. They’re joined by Boston College as the 2-seed, a surging team in the ACC. They just won a series over Virginia, and are off to a 20-9 overall start including 8-4 in the ACC.

Charlottesville Regional

1. Virginia (13)

2. UCF (18)

3. LSU

4. George Mason*

Despite falling over the weekend against Boston College, Virginia remains a host as the No. 13 overall seed. They’re 22-7 overall, 7-5 in the ACC, and need to get back to their winning ways to solidify their spot in the top 16. UCF is another team that was tough to cut from the hosting line, but come in just short. They’re still third in our projected Big 12 pecking order, but will undoubtedly be in the hosting mix if they stay as hot as they are. And here is LSU, who just won a series against Kentucky this past weekend.

Starkville Regional

1. Mississippi State (4)

2. Pitt (29)

3. Southeast Missouri State*

4. Bethune-Cookman

Mississippi State stays our No. 4 overall seed this week, though the chaos of this past weekend is very beneficial to them. Sitting at 24-4 overall and 7-2 in the SEC, there’s a little bit a separation between the Bulldogs and the next group of teams. They could push even higher with a strong run through the SEC. Pitt is another intriguing team, and they come in as the 29th overall seed in our latest Field of 64 after picking up a series win over Louisville over the weekend.

Austin Regional

Dylan Volantis (Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

1. Texas (2)*

2. UTSA (30)*

3. Cincinnati

4. Fairleigh Dickinson*

As our projected SEC champion, Texas is very much in play for the top overall seed. But UCLA still gets the nod for now, keeping Texas at No. 2. Still, if the Longhorns dominate their SEC schedule, they could force their way up to the top seed regardless of what happens with UCLA. UTSA comes in as our new projected American champion following their series win over ECU this past weekend. Cincinnati also falls down to the 3-seed line after starting 4-5 in Big 12 play.

Tempe Regional

1. Arizona State (15)

2. Oregon (20)

3. Miami

4. Gonzaga*

Arizona State lost their series to West Virginia, but remain a host in this week’s Field of 64. The Sun Devils look like a serious contender in the Big 12, and the conference looks to be in good position to get two hosts as of right now. Oregon is another potential host, but they remain just short for the time being. Miami also moves back into the field after picking up a series win over Clemson.

Morgantown Regional

1. West Virginia (10)*

2. Oklahoma (22)

3. NC State

4. Bucknell*

West Virginia picked up a massive series win over Arizona State over the weekend, moving them up as our projected Big 12 champion and No. 10 overall seed. The Mountaineers are 19-5 overall and 7-2 in league play, and now sit in a good position to host and move up even higher. Oklahoma is another possible host, though they got swept over the weekend by Texas. NC State is also trending down, now a 3-seed as one of the last teams in after dropping six games in a row and two straight ACC series.

Chapel Hill Regional

1. North Carolina (7)

2. Kentucky (25)

3. UConn*

4. Rider*

North Carolina is now 24-4-1 overall and 9-3 in ACC play after sweeping Notre Dame over the weekend. The Tar Heels are now sitting in a good position to host as a top eight seed, and come in at No. 7 in this week’s Field of 64. Kentucky has now dropped back-to-back SEC series after falling at LSU, but is still a contender to host. The Wildcats are 21-6 overall and 5-4 in the SEC, with some manageable series coming up in the next few weeks.

Tallahassee Regional

Credit: FSU Athletics

1. Florida State (6)

2. Ole Miss (26)

3. Kent State*

4. North Florida*

Losing Myles Bailey for the season is a tough blow for Florida State. Still, they’re 21-6 overall, 7-2 in ACC play and currently No. 7 in RPI with plenty of time left to solidify their resume. Ole Miss has been a bit up-and-down, currently 19-10 overall and 3-6 in SEC play. The Rebels were just swept by a great Mississippi State team, but they can’t be ruled out as a potential host themselves should they turn it on over the coming weeks.

Los Angeles Regional

1. USC (11)

2. Texas A&M (21)

3. Notre Dame

4. Nevada*

USC is coming off of a 2-2 week, but still sit 26-3 overall and 10-2 in Big Ten play. The Trojans, should they keep winning at this pace, will be a slam dunk to host at the end of the year. Texas A&M is also creeping back into the hosting discussion, and come in as the No. 21 overall seed in this week’s Field of 64. The Aggies are 22-5 and 5-4 in SEC play, and just swept Missouri over the weekend. Meanwhile, Notre Dame falls to the 3-seed line after being swept by UNC.

Corvallis Regional

1. Oregon State (14)

2. Arkansas (19)

3. UC Santa Barbara

4. California Baptist*

As has been the case, Oregon State’s margin for error is razor thin with their lack of RPI opportunities the rest of the season. But at 21-5 and currently top ten in RPI, the Beavers are in position to host and take advantage of the chaos across college baseball last week. Arkansas, on the note of chaos, falls drastically down to the 2-seed line as our overall No. 19 seed. The Razorbacks are 19-10 ovrall, 4-5 in the SEC and currently No. 59 in RPI. They’ll need to respond quickly to get back into the hosting discussion.

Atlanta Regional

1. Georgia Tech (3)*

2. Jacksonville State (31)*

3. Kansas State

4. Yale*

Georgia Tech just swept NC State, sending the Wolfpack to the bubble and solidifying their own case as a top three overall seed. The Yellow Jackets are 22-5 overall, 9-3 in the ACC, and an easy choice at No. 3 as our projected ACC champion. They’re joined by Jacksonville State, who’s up to the 2-seed line due to a 24-5 overall and 9-0 start in Conference USA.