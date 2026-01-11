Former SMU running back Christopher Johnson committed to Clemson out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the Mustangs after transferring from Miami.

This year, Johnson had 479 yards, four touchdowns, 7.1 yards per carry, 17 catches, 180 receiving yards and one touchdown reception (all career highs). He only had 17 combined carries in two years with the Hurricanes.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Johnson was a four-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 50 overall prospect in the state, the No. 16 running back in the class and the No. 258 overall prospect in the class.

Johnson joins a Clemson squad that’s certainly in flux after a disappointing season in 2025, following national championship expectations. Offensive lineman Rowan Byrne recently left and committed to North Carolina.

Byrne played just two snaps in just one game (Furman) across his redshirt season in 2025. Prior to enrolling at Clemson, Byrne was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 633 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 53 OL in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of New York, hailing from Iona Preparatory School.

Byrne joins a North Carolina program that finished with a 4-8 (2-6) record in its first season under legendary former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Heading into year two of the Belichick era, the Tar Heels brought on former Arkansas/Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino as their new offensive coordinator.