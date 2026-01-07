Former Southern Miss defensive back Corey Myrick committed to Clemson out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. He was with the program for one season and previously played at Marshall.

After playing sparingly at Marshall, Myrick broke out in 2025. This past season, Myrick had 92 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass deflections and one forced fumble.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Myrick was a three-star recruit out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Colerain, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 67 overall prospect in the state, the No. 169 cornerback in the class and the No. 1,610 overall prospect in the class.

Myrick is a portal addition for Clemson, which might be surprising to some. Head coach Dabo Swinney has been know to be reluctant to use the transfer portal over the last few years, but he gets a welcomed defeneder here.

It’s no secret Swinney and Clemson were disappointing this season. The Tigers lost 22-10 to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl to finish the year 7-6.

It was a year where, ironically both PSU and Clemson, were popular preseason national champion picks. Heck, some even predicted these two would square off for college football’s crown.

Swinney chalked these struggles up to big picture issues. If those can get rectified ahead of 2026 remains to be seen.

“It’s really more about just big picture of our issues from the season,” Swinney said postgame. “I know what’s real. I know what’s not. I don’t read what everybody else writes. I know what’s real. I have a good perspective when it comes to things that are in our control and what we’ve got to do better. We’ve got great people. I love all the people on my staff.

“But you evaluate everything. That’s just a part of our business, and it’s a part of the end of a season is you step back and — I don’t make emotional decisions, but first and foremost, it starts with what happened and how do we — is it personnel, is it scheme, is it bad calls, whatever. There’s a lot of things you evaluate as a coach.”