Former Texas State DT Devarrick Woods commits to Clemson

Former Texas State defensive tackle Devarrick Woods committed to Clemson, he announced on Instagram. He played one season for the Bobcats after transferring from Hinds Community College.

Last season, Woods logged 16 tackles and one sack. He’ll look to improve his production in 2026 under Dabo Swinney and DC Tom Allen.

As a member of the Class of 2025 JUCO rankings, Woods was a three-star recruit out of Bossier City (La.) Airline and played for Hinds Community College, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 51 overall JUCO prospect in Mississippi, the No. 25 defensive lineman and the No. 138 overall prospect in that class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Woods hopefully joins Clemson at a good time. Swinney promised to get things back on track for the Tigers after telling On3’s Brett McMurphy “we stunk, I stunk.”

“We had a lot of talent in 2010,” Swinney said. “I think we had six or seven guys drafted and we only won six games. It’s pretty well documented. We grossly underachieved last year. That’s not a news flash. We can just keep beating that dead horse to death. I mean, we’re onto a new season. We grossly underachieved and underperformed and did not coach or play to our potential. But it’s over. It is what it is.”

Woods and other transfer gets are a new way of doing things for Swinney. But he won’t shy away from what he’s done in the past. Still, Swinney and Clemson need to put a great product on the field because it’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business.

“It doesn’t matter,” Swinney said. “It’s what you do moving forward. But perspective is important. Even with seven wins, this is the second winningest decade in the history of Clemson. We’re six years in and we’ve won three (ACC) championships. No other school in this league has won more than one this decade.

“We’ve been in the playoff twice, this decade, two years, two years ago. So nobody pushes back on our disappointment for last year. But the narrative of our program … it’s just not accurate. It’s just not accurate. Now, if we go have a bunch of bad years, that’s different, but we’ve had one bad year in 15 years.”