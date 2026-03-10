Greg McElroy breaks down what to expect from Clemson spring practice

Clemson entered last season as the No. 4 team in the country, but its visions of grandeur quickly fell apart. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is putting in the work this offseason to ensure the Tigers don’t fall victim to the same shortcomings again this year. ESPN’s Greg McElroy recently revealed what fans should expect to see from Clemson this spring.

“Let’s talk about a program that’s currently undergoing the college football equivalent of like a midlife crisis,” McElroy said. “I mean that in the most entertaining way possible, because if you look at where Dabo Swinney has been the last few years, they’ve kind of been trying to hold back the ocean with a broom.

“But, as of this past cycle, the broom is gone, and Dabo’s out there surfing, man. He is. He is out there fired up because they’re talking about a legitimate rebirth. Or, maybe this is just a desperate attempt to kind of find the fountain of youth in the portal world. Because, if you look at it, they’ve finally embraced the portal.”

Clemson has reeled in nine players from the transfer portal this offseason. Most notably, the Tigers added EDGE London Merritt (Colorado) and cornerback Donovan Starr (Auburn).

While nine incoming transfers pales in comparison the haul some other programs recruited this offseason, it’s a significant step for Clemson. In the previous three offseason combined, Clemson added four total transfers.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s refusal to adapt to the modern era of college football has been evident in the team’s win-loss record. Clemson has only appeared in the College Football Playoff once since 2021. The Tigers lost in the first round.

Swinney’s attitude toward the transfer portal isn’t the only place Clemson made a change this offseason. Starting quarterback Cade Klubnik declared for the NFL Draft and the program hired new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Morris was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-14. Greg McElroy believes the 2026 campaign will be a defining season for Clemson and Co.

“It’s about Dabo Swinney proving that his culture can survive the very things that he used to despise,” McElroy said. “If Chad Morris can’t get this offense to really be rolling by the end of April, then that defense has got to play at a high level.

“And guess what’s on that defense? A lot of new faces that were brought in by way of the transfer portal. So, how comfortable can they get and how quickly can they get there? That’s the big question here for spring for the Clemson Tigers.”