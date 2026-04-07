Greg McElroy evaluates Clemson's QB situation after spring practice

The quarterback picture at Clemson has taken a surprising turn coming out of spring practice. According to ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, it could be one of the more fascinating storylines to watch heading into the season.

Speaking via Always College Football, McElroy broke down what he described as a “consequential” development following Clemson’s spring game. Particularly within a quarterback room that didn’t unfold the way many expected.

Heading into the spring, the assumption was that Christopher Vizzina would battle primarily with Chris Denson for the starting job, with true freshman Tait Reynolds also in the mix. Instead, the depth chart appears to have shifted significantly.

“Vizzina, he, right now, if they played a game tomorrow, he’d start,” McElroy said. “But what might be the biggest surprise is that the backup right now is going to be Reynolds, not Denson.”

That development was confirmed by head coach Dabo Swinney following the spring game. His wording raised eyebrows.

“We came out of spring, CV is one. … Tait’s two. It’s not close. These two guys separated,” Swinney said, per McElroy. “You don’t often hear that from a coach that’s trying to protect the interest of the player. So it’s kind of stunning to hear that.”

Perhaps even more surprising is how quickly Reynolds has ascended. The true freshman, who missed much of his senior high school season, impressed throughout spring practices and delivered a solid showing in the spring game, going 7-of-10 for 74 yards with a rushing touchdown. Swinney has praised his physical tools, describing his arm talent as elite while noting his continued growth.

Moreover, McElroy emphasized that Reynolds’ rise isn’t necessarily a knock on Vizzina. Rather, it is a strong endorsement of the young quarterback’s potential.

“I think it’s more than anything else, it’s an endorsement of what Reynolds might actually be,” he added.

Whether Reynolds ultimately pushes for the starting job remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, and that’s that Clemson’s quarterback room is far from settled. Heading into the fall, it may be one of the most intriguing battles in college football.