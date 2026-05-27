Greg McElroy ranks Top 10 defensive lines in college football heading into 2026 season

Just months away from kick-off to the 2026 college football season, ESPN’s Greg McElroy has ranked his top-10 defensive lines in the sport.

A dominant defensive line has been crucial to National Championship runs from multiple programs in recent history, including Indiana in 2025, Ohio State in 2024, Michigan in 2023, Georgia‘s back-to-back wins in 2022 and 2021, and Alabama‘s dominant run in the mid-to-late 2010s. According to McElroy, the Oregon Ducks will sport the best DL in the sport this season.

Without further ado, McElroy’s entire list is below. It includes four SEC teams, three Big Ten teams, one ACC team, one Big 12 team, and one independent.

The Oregon defensive line, led by first year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, tops McElroy’s list of top DL’s in the country. Oregon returns four starters from last year’s defensive line, including projected 2027 First Round pick DT A’Mauri Washington (33 tackles and 1.5 sacks in ’25), NT Bear Alexander (50 tackles and one sack in ’25), OLB Teitum Tuioti (68 tackles and 9.5 sacks in ’25), and OLB Matayo Uiagalelei (34 tackles and six sacks in ’25). The Ducks are seeking their first run to the National Championship Game under head coach Dan Lanning.

“You have four returning starters with legitimate First Round potential,” McElroy said. “You’ve got two top-10 interior guys, and two top-10 EDGE guys. Great depth along the way, and a head coach that knows the defense like the back of his hand. So Oregon right now is the undisputed best defensive line in college football heading into the season.”

The Texas defensive line is ramped up and ready to go following a bit of a disappointing 2025 season for the Longhorns. Texas returns one of the best defensive players in the sport, DE Colin Simmons (43 tackles and 12 sacks in ’25), to anchor the line. Simmons is projected to be one of the first players selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. Along with Simmons, the Longhorns return All-SEC Freshman Team selection DE Lance Jackson (16 tackles and two sacks in ’25) and DT Hero Kanu (31 tackles and two sacks in ’25). With veteran defensive mind Will Muschamp taking over in his first year as DC, Texas is looking to return to the College Football Playoff following a blip year.

“[Will] Muschamp, this is his first season running the defense with this roster,” McElroy said. “But, he has head coaching experience. We know he’s been unbelievable as a defensive mind for a very long time. But, there could be a bit of a learning curve in understanding what his personnel does at a really, really, high level. The projection of what this group could be is what keeps them at No. 2, and not at No. 1.”

Although the Notre Dame defensive line was one of the best in the country last season, the Irish were on the outside looking into the Playoff following two early season losses to Texas A&M and Miami. This season, head coach Marcus Freeman returns star DE Boubacar Traore (37 tackles and 6.5 sacks in ’25) and DE Bryce Young (20 tackles and two sacks in ’25) as the Irish look to return to the Playoff a season removed from making a run to the National Championship Game. They made multiple splashes in the Portal as well, landing DT Francis Brewu (Pittsburgh) and DT Tionne Gray (Oregon) to help round out the DL.

“I think you could make the case that [the defensive line] is as deep as it’s been in sometime for Notre Dame,” McElroy said. “We know the secondary is elite, we know the linebackers have a chance to be elite, but the reason why many believe this could be Notre Dame‘s year is because of this defensive line. They are in at No. 3.”

Over the course of Dabo Swinney‘s tenure at Clemson, the Tigers have been known for their dominant defensive line. All-time collegiate stars, such as Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, and D.J. Reader led the program to some of its highest heights. Last season was a massive let-down, however, for Clemson‘s defense. It was middle of the pack in the ACC after being projected to be one of the best in the country. With returning stars such as DE Will Heldt (47 tackles and 7.5 sacks in ’25) leading the way, Clemson is looking to return to the heights of the College Football Playoff.

“I’m a big believer in what they have coming back, and I’m a big believer in their upside,” McElroy said. “Especially, with the chip on their shoulder that feels like Clemson is approaching the season with. Maybe a bit higher than most, but still optimistic and bullish on what the Clemson Tigers could be this season. That’s why I have them at No. 4.”

The first season of the Pete Golding era in Oxford is rapidly approaching, and expectations are sky high following the Rebels’ run to the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff last year. The Ole Miss defensive line is loaded, anchored by returning stars DT Will Echoles (68 tackles and five sacks in ’25) and LB Suntarine Perkins (81 tackles and 4.5 sacks in ’25). The college football world will quickly get a look at the Rebels’ DL, as it will clash against former head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU in a monstrous matchup on Sept. 19.

“Ole Miss has the improved depth,” McElroy said. “Their start line talent is great. But, the improved depth is what lands them in the top-five for now.”

Michigan is now led by long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, as the Wolverines seek a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since it won the National Championship in 2023. Whittingham brought star DE John Henry Daley (48 tackles and 11.5 sacks in ’25), who was one of the highest ranked players in the Transfer Portal, with him from Utah to Michigan. Along with returning program anchors DT Enow Etta (15 tackles and 0.5 sacks in ’25) and DT Trey Pierce III (30 tackles in ’25), Michigan is primed to have one of the best defensive lines in the Big Ten.

“If [John Henry Daley is ready to go for the 2025 season], this is a top-five potential line,” McElroy said. “But, if Henry Daley isn’t necessarily what he was last year and the EDGE depth behind him is unproven, there’s a little bit of uncertainty. That is the only thing keeping Michigan from climbing higher for now. Plus, just watching Michigan on the defensive front, you think about what Kyle Whittingham was at Utah. You just know Michigan is going to be really good in the trenches, especially on the defensive line.”

Fresh off its run to the College Football Playoff last season, Oklahoma returns one of the best defensive lines in the country. Projected 2027 First Round pick DT David Stone (43 tackles and 1.5 sacks) leads the way, joined by DL Taylor Wein (39 tackles and seven sacks in ’25) and DL Adepoju Adebawore (17 tackles and 2.5 sacks in ’25). The Sooners are seeking back-to-back CFP appearances for the first time since they made three consecutive trips from 2017-2019.

“When [David] Stone puts it all together, and I fully anticipate that he will this year, this Oklahoma defensive front could easily blossom into a top-five unit,” McElroy said. “However, in the preseason, I have them in at No. 7.”

The reigning National Champions head towards the 2026 college football season with the No. 8 ranked defensive line, according to Greg McElroy. Indiana returns star DL Tyrique Tucker (38 tackles and six sacks in ’25), who originally followed Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana, to anchor the DL. Cignetti and co. also made a splash in the Portal, hauling in players such as DE Chiddi Obiazor (Kansas State), DE Tobi Osunsanmi (Kansas State), and DL Joshua Burnham (Notre Dame) to round out the defense.

“The anchor of a National Championship defensive line [Tucker] in a proven system under a coach that has never finished lower than double-digit wins since he started at James Madison,” McElroy said. “I think that’s a pretty good starting point for the Indiana Hoosiers. That’s why they’re in at No. 8.”

Fresh off its first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, Texas Tech returns the best defensive line in the Big 12 Conference. That DL is anchored by one of the best defensive players in all of college football, DL A.J. Holmes Jr. (38 tackles and 4.5 sacks in ’25). And of course, the Red Raiders made multiple splashes in the Transfer Portal. Most of the noise around the program this offseason has surrounded Brendan Sorsby, but the defensive line certainly deserves more love.

“The program has rebuilt its defensive line a couple of times in the past three years,” McElroy said. “The model is proven, which is why Texas Tech comes in at No. 9.”

Finally, Georgia‘s defensive line rounds out McElroy’s top-10 rankings. The Bulldogs ranked last in the SEC in sacks last season, but still finished as one of the best defensive units in the conference. A bounce back season is expected from Kirby Smart‘s team this season, led by DL Elijah Griffin (22 tackles and one sack in ’25). Georgia is seeking its sixth appearance in a College Football Playoff in 2026, which would be the fourth most among FBS programs since the CFP began in 2014 (behind Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State).

“There’s too much upside here to leave Georgia off this list,” McElroy said. “So at No. 10 is the Georgia Bulldogs, with a top-five potential by November if this group develops into what it can become.”