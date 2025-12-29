Following Clemson‘s loss to Penn State on Saturday in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, the Tigers fell to 7-6 overall. It marked the most disappointing end to a season during the Dabo Swinney tenure.

Simply put, Clemson did not live up to expectations. The Tigers began the year ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, expected to compete for an ACC title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. That obviously never materialized.

It has left many around the sport wondering what the future holds for Dabo Swinney. Including college football analyst Josh Pate, who issued a bleak outlook on Josh Pate’s College Football Show Sunday night.

“You’ve seen what Clemson can be, because Dabo Swinney showed you,” Pate said. “And now you won’t accept anything less. And they’ve become less than what they were. College football has changed all around Dabo Swinney. Dabo has changed minimally to keep up with the changes in college football.”

That failure to change has come under intense scrutiny as Clemson’s losses have mounted. Pate outlined what the expectations were going into the year.

“Everything about this 2025 team is quintessentially Dabo Swinney,” Pate said. “He’s got his hand-picked offensive coordinator multiple years in the system now. His hand-picked, in-house-developed quarterback multiple years in the system with the same coordinator. They’ve got the No. 1 returning production roster in the country.

“They’re all Clemson kids. They were all recruited here. They’ve been developed here. There’s minimal portal infusion whatsoever. Favorable schedule. This right here will be the truest test out of any test for any of these teams about how it reflects on the head coach of the program. And they went 7-6.”

Worse, this might be the high-water mark for the program in the near future, Pate suggested. He cautioned.

“You look at 7-6 and your instinct is, ‘Oh we had a down year, next year will be better,'” he said. “No. No, on paper next year should be worse for Clemson. … I don’t see any reason to think it’d get better.”

Pate offered ample reason to back his thinking. It mostly boils down to Swinney’s stubbornness in adapting to modern college football, which is largely driven by NIL and the transfer portal.

Dabo Swinney preached after the bowl loss that he will always be about helping young men develop and become the best versions of themselves. Pate pointed out that things like graduation rates aren’t what get you paid, though.

“The biggest problem I have with Dabo is I’m always very conflicted because a lot of his values and principles I fully believe in,” Pate said. “In fact, all of them. That’s not very different than how I would sound if I was a head coach.

“But I’d like to think I would look at it and realize, ‘Well wait a second, I’m not the only guy in this sport with principles and values that are properly aligned.’ Difference is there are other people out there who, in my opinion, have properly defined and aligned principles and values but are also able to adapt. Because, to me, that’s another critical value to have as part of your organization in any walk of life, but especially one as ultra-competitive as college football.”

If Dabo Swinney can’t adapt, Pate doesn’t see a way out for the Tigers. His next suggestion was that this might be the end of an era.

“When you refuse to take advantage of mechanisms of talent acquisition like the portal because you want to go about it a certain way, to me, what that’s always screamed is the only kind of kid that works at Clemson is one that we can recruit out of high school,” Pate said. “There is no kid that has the proper critical factors in the portal that would work at Clemson. I’ve never believed that. I’ve never believed that, I never will believe that. If that’s the case, you’ve got far too rigid a set of critical factors for the modern age of college football.

“So then the follow-up is are you willing to change? And maybe Dabo Swinney’s not willing to change. I don’t expect him to change. It’s been my take for three years on this. I don’t expect him to change.”

Can Clemson pull itself out of its current rut? The program certainly has the potential. But is Dabo Swinney the man that can make that happen?

Pate has doubts. Considerable ones.

“Any sizeable improvement with that program at this point would require significant change, and I don’t think Dabo Swinney’s the kind of guy at this point in his career who’s going to significantly change,” Pate said. “So what it could just be is that it could be that we’re sort of watching the final chapter or chapters written of the Dabo era at Clemson.

“If it ended today he’d go down as one of the best of all time. First-ballot Hall of Famer. He is the face of Clemson football. … I couldn’t think any more highly of him. But there’s an end to everything. There’s an end to every run. And if you’re not going to get with the program here, I mean if you’re not going to adjust, if you’re not going to adapt, you will die as it pertains to being a playoff contender. That’s been an age-old concept. Tale as old as time. It’s happened a billion times. This would just be a billion and one.”