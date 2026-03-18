National Championship Odds: New 2026 College World Series favorite emerges after Week 5

We’re only in the sixth week of college baseball season, but the National Championship favorites are starting to emerge. This past weekend brought of the start of SEC play and other league play across the country, giving us even more insight into who the College World Series contenders could be.

As Week 6 begins, BetMGM updated their odds to win the 2026 National Championship in Omaha. There’s a new fafovirte within the betting odds this week.

On Monday, On3 released our first Field of 64 projections of the 2026 season. This season will also be the first of a new seeding format for the NCAA Tournament, which could alter the paths for teams once we get to regionals.

All records and odds were last updated on Wednesday (3/18) morning

Current Record: 18-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

This time last week, Texas was undefeated. But while they lost their SEC opener to Ole Miss, 9-8 in 11 innings, the Longhorns won the next two games to clinch their first series of SEC play, making them the new national championship favorite. They went on to lose 6-1 against Tarleton State on Tuesday, putting their record at 18-2 overall and 2-1 in SEC play. Next up, they’ll be on the road at No. 5 Auburn this weekend.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Current Record: 18-2 (6-0 in Big Ten)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA is currently on a 12-game winning streak, but they still sit second in terms of odds to win the national championship. Over the weekend, they hosted Michigan and came away with the series sweep, improving to 6-0 to start Big Ten play. The Bruins most recently beat Pepperdine 5-4 on Tuesday to improve to 18-2 overall. They’ll be back at home this weekend, hosting Maryland in another Big Ten series.

Current Record: 17-4 (4-2 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Georgia Tech continues to look the part as one of the favorites to win the College World Series through two weekends of ACC play. They’ve yet to finish off a sweep in league play, but won the series at Clemson this past weekend behind dominant 10-0 and 9-3 victories in the first two games. The Yellow Jackets lost the finale 13-7 and then fell 9-2 at No. 4 Auburn on Tuesday, handing them consecutive losses for the first time in 2026. But they’re still a pretty likely Omaha team at this point.

Current Record: 15-7 (1-2 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Unranked

It’s been a tough go of things lately for LSU, falling all the way out of D1Baseball’s top 25 this week. Still, BetMGM is backing them as one of the favorites to win the national championship. The Tigers lost the first two games of this past weekend’s series at Vanderbilt 13-12 and 11-3, giving them six losses in their last eight games. They won the finale 16-9 and beat Grambling State on Tuesday 7-1, improving to 15-7 on the year. The defending champions host No. 8 Oklahoma this weekend.

Georgia catcher and outfielder Daniel Jackson (3) during Georgia’s game against Oakland at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Current Record: 18-4 (2-1 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 7

Georgia lost its SEC opener against Tennessee 7-4, but responded with 4-2 and 8-7 wins on Saturday and Sunday to clinch the series. It was an impressive comeback in a tight series, handing the Bulldogs a series win to open SEC play. They then beat The Citadel 8-5 on Tuesday, improving to 18-4 on the season thus far. Georgia will be on the road this weekend for another SEC test at No. 23 Texas A&M.

Current Record: 15-6 (2-1 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Arkansas has struggled at times this season, but they’re coming off of a strong showing in their first SEC weekend. The Razorbacks took the series over Mississippi State in a top five matchup, winning the opener 5-4 and finale 7-3 to overcome a 7-2 loss in Game 2. Arkansas beat Northern Colorado 13-2 on Tuesday, and will face them again on Wednesday. They’ll be at South Carolina this weekend.

Current Record: 17-4 (1-2 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

Mississippi State lost the series to Arkansas this past weekend, but remain one of the favorites to win this year’s national championship. It was a tight series, losing 5-4 in Friday’s opener before winning the first game of a Saturday doubleheader 7-2. They fell in the finale 7-3 to lose the series. After beating Jackson State 17-1 on Tuesday, Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt this weekend. They’ll enter the weekend a perfect 13-0 at home.

Credit – Jim Hawkins, Inside Carolina

Current Record: 17-3-1 (4-2 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 14

North Carolina responded well after their ACC-opening series loss to Virginia. They were out west against California this past weekend, picking up 8-1, 6-2 and 10-2 in a pretty smooth-sailing weekend sweep to reach 4-2 in league play. That’s a strong series sweep, cementing UNC as one of the favorites to win the national championship in Omaha. After hosting UNC Greensboro on Wednesday, the Tar Heels host Louisville over the weekend.

Current Record: 19-3 (3-0 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 18

After losing a series to High Point last weekend, Florida got back on track this past week. They beat rival Florida State last Tuesday, and then swept South Carolina to open SEC play behind 1-0 (10 innings), 3-0 and 13-3 victories over the weekend. The Gators went on to beat Stetson 10-1 on Tuesday, and will be on the road this weekend at Alabama.

National Championship Odds Continued

© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn +3000

Oklahoma +3000

Vanderbilt +3500

Florida State +3500

Texas A&M +3500

NC State +3500

Miami +3500

Tennessee +4000

Ole Miss +4000

Oregon +4000

Coastal Carolina +5000

Oregon State +5000

Clemson +5000

Louisville +5000

TCU +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Kentucky +5000

Southern Miss +5000

USC +5000

Virginia +5000