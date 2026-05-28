NFL.com names 12 rookies who need to succeed in first season

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is over, NFL.com has revealed the 12 rookies who need to have a strong first year. The majority of the players listed were selected in the first two rounds of the draft.

Gennaro Filice created the list and spotlighted five rookies on offense, six on defense, and one special teams player. The special teamer is a kicker who was selected in the sixth round.

But who are these players that need to have strong rookie seasons in 2026? Here’s a look at Filice’s list of rookies who are ready to turn heads this fall.

OLB David Bailey – New York Jets

The Jets needed to draft David Bailey because the team ranked near the bottom of the league in key defensive categories. In 2025, Bailey recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 14 games for Texas Tech.

“Bailey boasts the kind of explosive get-off that should transition nicely to the NFL,” Filice wrote. “He could be a liability against the rush as a smaller edge, but GM Darren Mougey beefed up New York’s front with powerful run-stuffers this offseason.”

WR Carnell Tate – Tennessee Titans

After selecting Cam Ward last year, the Titans need more weapons surrounding the second-year QB. Last season at Ohio State, Carnell Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

“A surprising selection in the moment, Tate is a downfield acrobat with a big catch radius — the kind of target who should foster Ward’s full-field arm talent,” Filice said. “If Ohio State’s latest first-round receiver can pop the top off the defense, free-agent addition Wan’Dale Robinson will have plenty of room to do his catch-and-run thing underneath, while Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor will get more space for growth in Year 2.”

CB Mansoor Delane – Kansas City Chiefs

If the Chiefs want to get back in the Super Bowl picture, they will need Mansoor Delane to be the player he was at LSU. Delane was named a unanimous All-American last year after tallying 13 passes defended and two interceptions.

“As the clear prize of this draft’s corner crop, Delane gave up just 14 catches in 11 games last season, earning first-team AP All-America honors while exhibiting sticky skills in man coverage,” Filice wrote. “That said, he’s still a 22-year-old who’s yet to take an NFL snap.”

RT Blake Miller – Detroit Lions

A big reason the Lions took a step back in 2025 was the offensive line. Blake Miller was a standout player at Clemson, earning All-ACC First Team in 2024 and 2025.

“Having started every single Clemson game over the past four seasons, Miller possesses the kind of experience that could portend a smooth transition into the NFL,” Filice said. “Jared Goff better hope so.”

DT Caleb Banks – Minnesota Vikings

Caleb Banks looks to help a Vikings defense that ranked 21st against the run last year. The one thing to watch with Banks is his health, as he has dealt with a foot injury last season and earlier this year.

“Standing 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with a pterodactyl wingspan and meat hooks for hands, Banks is an imposing physical specimen — and a rare athlete for his size,” Filice wrote. “But over the past year, he’s been significantly limited by foot issues; no small thing for a man this big.

S Dillon Thieneman – Chicago Bears

Chicago lost its top three defensive backs from last year, which means the pressure will be on Dillon Thieneman to succeed quickly. In 2025, Thieneman recorded 96 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and five passes defended for Oregon.

“Thieneman offers the kind of versatility Bears DC Dennis Allen loves to exploit at the position,” Filice wrote. “During his true freshman campaign at Purdue, Thieneman shined as a ball-hawking center fielder, snagging six interceptions in 12 games.”

CB Chris Johnson – Miami Dolphins

Chris Johnson is a player the Dolphins really like. New head coach Jeff Hafley recently shared his love for the former San Diego State CB, who was a second-team All-American last year.

“I think he can win at all three (levels) and he can take the ball away, and he tackles, and he’s aggressive, and I love his play style, and he can play inside,” Hafley said of Johnson. “I mean, this was one of my favorite guys in the draft.”

RB Jadarian Price – Seattle Seahawks

With Kenneth Walker III now a member of the Chiefs, the pressure will be on Jadarian Price to help the Seahawks win another Super Bowl. In 2025, Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries at Notre Dame while splitting time with Jeremiyah Love.

“Price never eclipsed 15 touches in a single game during his three seasons with the Fighting Irish, while totaling 15 receptions in 41 contests,” Filice wrote. “On the flip side, such limited usage in college makes you wonder how big a workload he’ll be able to carry in the NFL.”

WR Germie Bernard – Pittsburgh Steelers

With Aaron Rodgers returning to the Steelers this fall, Germie Bernard will need to do everything he can to help Rodgers and the Steelers make a Super Bowl run. Last season, Bernard caught 64 passes for 862 yards and seven touchdowns at Alabama.

“He fits in real nicely between the trees (DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.) and alongside the mountain (Darnell Washington),” Filice said about Bernard. “And his mature, reliable game will endear him to the famously demanding quadragenarian at quarterback.”

LB CJ Allen – Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are hoping that CJ Allen can be what Zaire Franklin was for them over the last four years. Allen was a monster player at Georgia, which led to him being named a consensus All-American last year.

“He’ll be a green-dot guy for us from the get-go,” GM Chris Ballard said after Day 2 of April’s draft. “I mean, he’s a face-of-the-program type of guy. He’s a really special dude now.”

WR Antonio Williams – Washington Commanders

Antonio Williams was drafted to help QB Jayden Daniels take his game to the next level. In 2025, Williams caught 55 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games for Clemson.

“At a hair under 6 feet tall and 187 pounds, Williams wins with quickness, route savvy and ball skills. And he has a good feel against zone coverage,” Filice wrote. “Not to mention, the guy throws a nice ball, as evidenced by this 40-yard dime on the move from last season.”

K Trey Smack – Green Bay Packers

Trey Smack will take over from Brandon McManus, who was released from the Packers earlier this month. Smack was selected to the All-SEC Third Team in 2025 after making 18 of his 22 field goal attempts.

“The name packs WWE flare, but how’s the leg?” Filice wrote. “Plenty powerful, seeing how he set a program record at Florida with 10 career field goals of 50-plus yards.”