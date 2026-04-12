Former Notre Dame guard Cole Certa has signed with Clemson via the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Certa made 31 appearances and 16 starts for the Fighting Irish this past season. He averaged 12.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. He shot 37.4% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 season, Certa played in 18 games. Alas, he only averaged 8.1 minutes per outing.

Cole Certa played high school basketball at IMG Academy (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 115 overall player and No. 25 shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Certa will help fill the holes left by outgoing Clemson transfers Jake Wahlin and Efrem Johnson. Clemson posted a 24-11 overall record this season and a 12-6 mark in conference play.

The Tigers suffered a season-ending loss to Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. After the game, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell reflected on his team’s season.

“Super proud of these guys right here. What they did for our team and the leadership that they showed throughout the year, can’t say enough good things,” Brownell said. “Just really proud of these guys for what they’ve done and the young men they are. It was a pleasure to coach them.

“… It’s really hard. It’s really hard because we’re with these guys so much. Blood, sweat and tears, and we have all of it, right, throughout our careers, and even these seasons. … I think if you just listen to them, it speaks to our university, our Clemson community. It speaks to the culture of our basketball program, the type of people that we have.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.