Old Dominion safety Jerome Carter is committing to Clemson out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He has spent the past two seasons with the Monarchs.

Carter burst onto the scene in 2024 when he made 23 tackles and broke up one pass. His productivity would quickly scale up with his experience level, and Carter put together a monster sophomore season in 2025.

This year, Jerome Carter logged 75 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and picked off six passes. He also broke up two passes.

Prior to enrolling at Old Dominion, Jerome Carter was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1966 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 188 safety in the class and the No. 244 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Lake City (FL) Columbia.

In high school, Carter was a two-time first-team All-Area selection. He was named his team’s Defensive MVP as a senior. As a senior he registered 72 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His junior year might have been even more productive. He recorded 104 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Jerome Carter also has football in the blood. His father played in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams.

Jerome Carter joins Luke Ferrelli in portal class

Is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney making a portal pivot after a down season in 2025? He appears to be more active on the front end of this transfer portal cycle than in years past.

In addition to Jerome Carter making a commitment, Cal redshirt freshman transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli has also committed to Clemson via the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. Ferrelli, who was named the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year, was also an All-ACC honorable mention.

After redshirting in 2024, Ferrelli exploded onto the scene in 2025. The San Diego native played in all 13 games, recording 91 tackles, five TFL, one sack, one interception, two pass deflections.

Prior to enrolling at Cal, Ferrelli was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,413 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 134-ranked LB in his class and the No. 103 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Carlsbad.

