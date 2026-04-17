Samford transfer forward Dylan Faulkner has committed to Clemson. On3’s Joe Tipton first reported the news. Clemson will mark Faulkner’s third program in four seasons.

Faulkner previously played at Lipscomb from 2023-2025. Across three collegiate seasons, the

Calhoun, GA native boasts career averages of 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 assists. He is coming off a career-best season, in which he averaged a near double-double (17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds).

The 6’9″ forward scored 20-plus point nine times this season, including a season-high 27 points in an 89-86 loss to Mercer on Feb. 21. He joins Notre Dame guard Cole Certa as Clemson‘s two additions out of the Portal, so far.

Faulkner heads to a Clemson program that has made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under head coach Brad Brownell. Brownell is heading into his 17th season at Clemson. Through 16 seasons, he has led the Tigers to a 316-207 (158-134) record with two Sweet Sixteen’s (2018 and 2024) and an Elite Eight (2024).

This season, Clemson earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but fell to No. 9 seed Iowa in the First Round. The Hawkeyes went on to upset No. 1 seed Florida and No. 4 seed Nebraska, before falling to No. 3 seed Illinois in the Elite Eight.

“Credit to [Iowa],” Brownell said following that loss. “Super proud of these guys right here (Dillon Hunter and RJ Godfrey). “What they did for our team and the leadership that they showed throughout the year, can’t say enough good things about these two guys. They’re part of a bunch of different three NCAA Tournaments. Just really proud of these guys for what they’ve done and the young men they are. It was a pleasure to coach them.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.