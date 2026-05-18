San Francisco forward David Fuchs commits to Clemson out of NCAA transfer portal

About a month after reports first emerged that he was a target for Clemson in the transfer portal, San Francisco forward David Fuchs has committed to the Tigers. He will join the program, making a big step up in terms of the level of competition.

He figures to be a quality piece for coach Brad Brownell as Clemson looks to bounce back from a season that ended with a first-round NCAA Tournament exit. The Tigers went 24-11 overall and finished fourth in the ACC, but lost to Iowa in an opening-round game in the Big Dance.

Fuchs has the tools to be a force in the frontcourt. He checks in at 6-foot-9, 245 pounds.

Fuchs spent his first two seasons in college playing for Rhode Island. He was basically a full-time starter as a freshman in 2023-24, but he became a contributor off the bench the following year. That, in part, prompted his transfer.

At that point, Fuchs headed to San Francisco. He wasn’t quite a full-time starter, making 19 starts in 29 total appearances this year. But he had a significant impact. He averaged 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. In addition, he dished out 1.4 assists per contest and occasionally chipped in with the odd block or steal.

As he looks to round out his game with the Tigers, David Fuchs will likely look to continue improving his perimeter shooting. He has seen a year-over-year improvement in his shooting percentage from downtown in each of the last two years.

He finished the 2025-26 season for the Dons, hoisting a career-high 33 attempts. He connected on 10 of them, helping stretch the floor with a 30.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

David Fuchs was really playing his best basketball toward season’s end, too. He averaged 17.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in two West Coast Conference tournament games, logging a double-double in each game.

He finished the year with nine double-doubles in total. And he had some monster outings individually.

He hit the 20-point scoring mark six times, including a 30-point outburst in a game against Pacific. He also turned in a 21-point, 13-rebound performance in a game against San Diego.

All in all, Clemson should be getting a pretty good piece to build around with David Fuchs. He has three years of experience under his belt heading into this venture with the Tigers.