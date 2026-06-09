Toledo 3B transfer Troy Sudbrook commits to Clemson

Clemson baseball has landed a commitment out of the transfer portal via Toledo third baseman Troy Sudbrook. He announced his decision via social media on Monday evening.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University! I want to thank everyone at the University of Toledo for an amazing experience these last four years. With that being said, I am looking forward to my graduate year and next chapter. Go Tigers,” Sudbrook wrote on X.

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Sudbrook was a First Team All-MAC selection this season after hitting .373 with 45 extra-base hits and 71 RBI for Toledo. His 32 doubles led all of Division I and he also slugged 11 home runs and stole 13 bases while starting 60 games for the Rockets.

Across three seasons at Toledo, Sudbrook made 156 starts and appeared in 160 total games. He totes a lifetime slash line of .304/.394/.509. Sudbrook has hit 52 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs during his time with the MAC program.

He joins utility player Bennett Edwards (Georgia Southern), right-handed pitcher Landon White (Bryant) and shortstop Isaac Incinelli (St. John’s River State) as other portal commits for head coach Erik Bakich and Co.

Clemson rebuilding after missing NCAA Tournament

It was a down year for baseball in the Palmetto State. Clemson finished the 2026 season with a 31-26 (10-20 ACC) record and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. It’s the first time the ACC program has missed the Field of 64 under Bakich.

“In terms of the bigger picture, just, you know, want to apologize to the Clemson fans, and it’s my responsibility to get this program competing for championships,” Bakich told media following Clemson’s exit in the ACC Tournament. “Failed to do that this year, and I will ensure that 100% of my energy is getting this program back where it needs to be.”

The Tigers had hosted a regional in each of the last three seasons, winning 44-plus games while competing atop one of college baseball’s toughest leagues. It wasn’t in the cards for them this season, however. Clemson’s last trip to Omaha came in 2010.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.