West Georgia transfer defensive lineman Kourtney Kelly is committing to Clemson, On3 has learned. He figures to be a fascinating addition to the Tigers in 2026.

Kelly played high school football at Carver (Columbus, GA). He did not have a star-rating as a recruit, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

However, Kelly was a three star transfer recruit, per On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 155 available defensive lineman at the time of his commitment.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Elsewhere, Penn State Nittany Lions defensive back Elliot Washington II has also committed to transfer to the Clemson Tigers as well, On3 has learned. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Elliot Washington II played his high school football at Venice in Florida. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He had been the 164th-ranked player nationally in that recruiting cycle and the 19th-ranked cornerback in that recruiting cycle.

Coming out of high school, he chose Penn State over Michigan State, Alabama, and Ohio State, among others. At the time, Charles Power shared some insight into Washington.

“Corner prospect that has the physical traits and overall athleticism to close off a side of the field,” Power wrote. “Helped his team to a state championship as a junior.. Excellent straight line/recovery speed. Has some slight hip stiffness and can get stuck in his break. Ran a 10.79-second mark in the 100 meters as a junior. Has a muscular, developed build. Flashes this long speed as a returner on kickoffs and punts.

“Recovery speed can help bail him out of trouble when his lack of technique is exploited. Has all the physical traits of a high-level corner at the next level that can hopefully develop the nuances of the position with more reps and collegiate coaching. Has the positional versatility to play on the boundary or cover in the slot.”

In his three seasons at Penn State, Washington played in a total of 36 games. In that time, he’s made 53 total tackles, of which 1.5 were tackles for a loss. He also has two career interceptions and nine career passes defended.

