Big 12 expresses condolences following death of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder

Condolences are pouring in for the family of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died at 23. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confirmed the death with a post on social media offering his thoughts and prayers to those close to the sophomore, including the family.

Ponder spent the past two years at Colorado, about to enter spring practice with the Buffaloes ahead of his third season. The Big 12 as a conference also reached out to express condolences on Sunday evening.

“The Big 12 Conference is deeply saddened by the passing of Colorado football student-athlete Dominiq Ponder,” the conference announced. “We extend our condolences to the Ponder family and Dominiq’s loved ones. Our thoughts are with the entire CU community during this difficult time.”

Sanders also reached out via social media to send thoughts and prayers to the family. He wrote:

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” Sanders wrote. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us. #CoachPrime”

More on Dominiq Ponder

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback, Dominiq Ponder had become a team favorite despite not having a huge impact on the field for the Buffaloes. He spent two years at Colorado after transferring in from Bethune-Cookman.

He did not see game action at Bethune-Cookman in his first year on campus and redshirted before transferring to Colorado. He had hoped to rekindle his college career there.

Dominiq Ponder then suited up for Colorado in 2024, though he had minimal impact. He did not see game action in his first season.

In 2025, Ponder played in two games. He made his collegiate debut in a home game against Arizona, playing the final three snaps and going 0-for-1 passing. He also had two carries but lost four yards.

The following week, Dominiq Ponder saw some snaps on the kickoff unit. He logged three snaps in the game against West Virginia in that capacity.

Prior to enrolling at Bethune-Cookman, Ponder was an unrated recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, checking in as the No. 164 quarterback in the class and the No. 280 overall player from the state of Florida.

Dominiq Ponder hailed from Opa Locka, Fla. He played his high school ball at Carol City High School. He also spent time at Naples High School in Naples, Fla.

As a sophomore at Naples High, Ponder threw for 511 yards on 32-for-84 passing, adding 10 touchdown passes. He ran for 356 yards that season, scoring three times on the ground.