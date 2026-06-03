Browns HC Todd Monken 'looking forward' to meeting Deion Sanders to discuss son Shedeur

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is ready to meet Deion Sanders to discuss how to help his son, Browns QB Shedeur Sanders. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Monken was asked about potentially meeting the elder Sanders.

“I’m open anytime he wants to meet,” Todd Monken said on Wednesday. “… I really am looking forward to it. I got a ton of respect for him, and I got a ton of respect for Shedeur because all he has done since I’ve been here is work. That’s all he has done is compete.”

Browns HC Todd Monken is looking forward to the opportunity to meet Deion Sanders 👀



(Via @MaryKayCabot) pic.twitter.com/dTiEsTS428 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 3, 2026

Deion Sanders hinted at meeting Monken during an interview on his YouTube show, The Barbershop, last month. “I want to meet him because I think it’s vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about [Shedeur], how to get him going,” he said, per ESPN.

“That wasn’t asked of me a year ago. I don’t understand it. Even a guy like Travis Hunter being drafted to Jacksonville, and I’ve had him for the last three [years], don’t you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that.”

Todd Monken said he’ll ‘show up’ at Deion Sanders’ next commercial shoot

Sanders and Monken were supposed to meet in May, but the Colorado Buffaloes head coach had to shoot a commercial. “If he just lets me know where the next commercial shoot is, I’ll be there,” Monken said. “I’ll show up.”

The Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of last year’s draft. He started seven games as a rookie and was selected to play in the Pro Bowl. This offseason, Sanders is competing with Deshaun Watson to be the Browns’ starting QB.

Deion Sanders coached Shedeur Sanders throughout his college football career. When Deion became the head coach at Jackson State in 2020, Shedeur joined him in 2021. The duo was at Jackson State for two seasons before joining Colorado in 2023. Deion and Shedeur helped Colorado earn its first winning season since 2016 (9-4), and Shedeur was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after completing 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.