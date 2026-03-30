Colorado forward Bangot Dak plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Dak made 32 appearances and 30 starts for the Buffaloes this past season. He averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game. He shot 49.2% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range.

Dak has spent three seasons at Colorado. The 7-foot junior has amassed 90 career appearances, including 50 starts. In Colorado’s season-ending loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament, Dak notched 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks on 10-13 shooting from the floor.

Bangot Dak played high school basketball at Lincoln Southeast (NE), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 296 overall player and No. 58 power forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Dak underwent surgery last offseason to repair a slight medial meniscus tear. However, he recovered well and didn’t miss a game for the Buffaloes in the 2025-26 season.

Colorado posted a 17-15 overall record this past season, along with a 7-11 mark in conference play. After the Buffaloes’ loss to Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle discussed the future of his program.

“This is the first time we lost in the first round, which is not a good feeling,” Boyle said. “But, it can help us if we let it marinate, let it sink in, let it put a chip on our shoulder for next year as we move forward ’cause we got a lot of young guys on this team and in this program. We got better as the year went on.

“I’m really proud of these two guys to my right and to my left. Barrington and Bangot. Not only for the way they played tonight, but the way they played all year, and what they have given to this program. Barrington in the first year he’s been here, and Bangot in the three years he’s been here.”

Evidently, Bangot Dak will not return for one more season with Colorado. Instead, the veteran big man will look to reach new heights in his final season of eligibility.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.