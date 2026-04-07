Colorado guard Felix Kossaras has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Kossaras made 28 appearances and 17 starts for Colorado this past season. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 16.4 minutes per game, while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

Kossaras notched 14 points in only 20 minutes of action in Colorado’s season-ending loss to Oklahoma. His 14 points were the most he scored against a Power Five opponent this past season.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 campaign, Kossaras played in 29 games and started once. He averaged 2.0 points in 10.7 minutes per game.

Kossaras played high school basketball at Fort Erie International Academy in Ontario, Canada. He was a three-star prospect. Additionally, Kossaras was the No. 210 overall player and No. 44 shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Kossaras is the fourth Colorado player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. Colorado posted a 17-15 overall record this past season, along with a 7-11 mark in conference play. After the Buffaloes’ loss to Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle discussed the future of his program.

“This is the first time we lost in the first round, which is not a good feeling,” Boyle said. “But, it can help us if we let it marinate, let it sink in, let it put a chip on our shoulder for next year as we move forward ’cause we got a lot of young guys on this team and in this program. We got better as the year went on.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.