Colorado freshman guard Isaiah Johnson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news.

The Los Angeles native averaged 16.9 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds for the Buffaloes this season. He was tabbed as a three-star in the Class of 2025 by Rivals.

Johnson enjoyed a strong freshman season in Boulder, leading the team in points and steals. He was also second on the team in assists. He is the first Colorado player to announce their intention to enter the Portal.

Although the freshman was great for Colorado, it didn’t quite equal success. The Buffaloes finished the regular season with a 17-14 record, lost in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament to Oklahoma State, and will compete in the College Basketball Crown Tournament.

Colorado has missed four of past five NCAA Tournaments

Head coach Tad Boyle is on the brink of completing his 16th season at the helm at Colorado. While he has led the Buffaloes to the NCAA Tournament six times, the program has missed out on the Big Dance in four of the past five seasons. In those six appearances, Colorado failed to reach the second weekend. However, don’t expect his job security to be in jeopardy.

“While speculation has surrounded Colorado’s Tad Boyle… seemingly every season, [he is] likely to be back in [his position] for the 2026-27 campaign,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote in mid-February.

Across his 16 seasons, Boyle has led the Buffaloes to a 329-218 (149-147 record). He is the winningest head coach in program history.

“It’s the first time — you know, and I give our guys — I give our program a little bit of a break,” Boyle said following the Big 12 Tournament loss. “During COVID when we lost that game to Washington State that we shouldn’t have, but this is the first time we’ve lost in the first round, which is not a good feeling. But it can help us if we let it kind of marinate, let it sink in, let it put a chip on our shoulder for next year as we move forward, because we’ve got a lot of young guys on this team and this program, and we got better as the year went on.”

Although conversations had been focused on retaining Colorado‘s young core, one of its brightest stars is heading elsewhere.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.