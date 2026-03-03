Colorado is mourning the death of sophomore quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died in a single-car crash early Sunday morning. He was 23.

Head coach Deion Sanders was one of the first to confirm the death, reaching out with a poignant and heartfelt message on social media. On Monday, others reacted, including offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Marion was asked about Dominiq Ponder and was visibly choked up, struggling to find words to put the tragedy into perspective. He fought through the emotions as he vowed to keep Ponder’s memory alive.

“You know, I just, you know, you see somebody every day, every morning,” Marion said. “We meet every day at 5:30, 5 o’clock… so we’ll just save a spot for him in the room.”

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback, Dominiq Ponder had become a team favorite despite not having a huge impact on the field for the Buffaloes. He spent two years at Colorado after transferring in from Bethune-Cookman.

More on the death of Dominiq Ponder

More details have emerged on the death of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash at age 23. ESPN obtained information from the Colorado State Patrol detailing the crash.

Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 around 3 a.m. Sunday on Baseline Road near Newland Court in Boulder County. He lost control on a right-hand curve in the road while traveling westbound on Baseline Road.

Dominiq Ponder’s Tesla then went across the eastbound lane and hit a guardrail. It continued through the guard rail and then struck an electrical line pole and rolled down an embankment.

The car landed on its wheels and caught fire. Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colorado State Patrol notes that the Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading an investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates that speed is “suspected as a factor.”