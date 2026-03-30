Colorado power forward Sebastian Rancik is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Joe Tipton has learned. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Buffaloes.

The star forward averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for Colorado this past season. Colorado posted a 17-15 overall record this past season, along with a 7-11 mark in conference play.

Rancik played high school basketball at JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, CA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 111 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

In addition to Rancik, fellow Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining. After the Buffaloes’ loss to Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle discussed the future of his program.

“This is the first time we lost in the first round, which is not a good feeling,” Boyle said. “But, it can help us if we let it marinate, let it sink in, let it put a chip on our shoulder for next year as we move forward ’cause we got a lot of young guys on this team and in this program. We got better as the year went on.

“I’m really proud of these two guys to my right and to my left. Barrington and Bangot. Not only for the way they played tonight, but the way they played all year, and what they have given to this program. Barrington in the first year he’s been here, and Bangot in the three years he’s been here.”

Evidently, Bangot Dak will not return for one more season with Colorado. Instead, the veteran big man will look to reach new heights in his final season of eligibility, along with Rancik.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.