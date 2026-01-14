Colorado RB Simeon Price enters NCAA transfer portal

Colorado running back Simeon Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He played three games for the Buffaloes this past season after transferring in from Coastal Carolina.

Price finished this past season with 113 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. He also had three catches for 13 yards.

This will be the sixth season of college football for Price, who began his career at Mississippi State in 2021. He played the first three years of his career before transferring to Coastal Carolina ahead of the 2024 season. This will mark his third transfer in as many years.

Simeon Price played high school football for West Florida in Pensacola, Florida, where he was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. He ranked as the No. 666 overall player and No. 47 running back in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Colorado has now lost 34 players to the transfer portal so far this offseason. Price is the second Buffaloes running back to enter, joining Dallan Hayden.

Deion Sanders has made heavy use of the transfer portal ever since he arrived at Colorado in 2023. That has not changed this offseason, as the Buffaloes have also added 27 players in addition to the losses they have taken. That ranks them No. 10 overall according to On3’s transfer portal team rankings.

More on the transfer portal in 2026

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals took place Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game between Miami and Indiana is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.