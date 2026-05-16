Deion Sanders addresses son Shilo's criticism of Browns reporter May Kay Cabot over QB battle

Shilo Sanders went after Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot over the QB battle and Deion Sanders jumped into the conversation. The Colorado football coach and father to Shilo and Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders said Shilo was defending Shedeur with his comments last month.

The original “altercation” took place over social media after Cabot declared the Browns should name Deshaun Watson their starter over Shedeur Sanders and others in a crowded quarterback room.

Seeing the comments on social media, Shilo Sanders commented “Go make a sandwich Mary.” Deion Sanders addressed that post and subsequent comments on The Barbershop with Garrett Bush.

“We don’t talk about nobody,” Deion Sanders said. “We don’t do nothing to nobody. I know Shilo had a little altercation that he spoke up for his brother. You’ve got to understand, man, that’s his brother. And God bless Mary Kay’s soul, that’s his brother. I mean, she said something, he said something, like media is different today. I know a lot of people don’t respect the old school. I do, because I grew up in that era that we didn’t have a say so. . . . But Shilo spoke up for his brother, and he was ridiculed for that.”

Shilo Sanders doubled down on his comment to Cabot. Watson hasn’t thrown a pass for the Browns since starting seven games in 2024 and has played a grand total of 19 games since post-2020, his final season with the Houston Texans where he set career highs.

“If it’s reported, it’s reported,” Shilo Sanders said. “You have facts, you have news. But when it comes to your opinion, you’ve been saying crazy things for the past — since he’s been there. So it’s like, just chill with that. Because it don’t make no sense, and it makes you look crazy like you don’t know what you’re talking about.

“And for all the women that actually take the time to go do their research and actually be real reporters and real journalists, then that’s gonna make them look bad, because you already know as a woman in this field of reporting football and sports, like, it’s hard. So don’t make it hard on everybody, just because you don’t feel like it.”

Shilo implied that Cabot doesn’t take her job seriously. However, the reality is that Cabot has covered the Browns for over 30 years and won the 2025 Bull Nunn Memorial Award for her career.