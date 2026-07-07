Deion Sanders: EA Sports' College Football 27 absence 'means they weren't paying enough'

EA Sports‘ hotly anticipated College Football 27 video game will officially be widely released Thursday on most game consoles. But noticeably absent within the game will be the presence of several prominent collegiate head football coaches, including North Carolina‘s Bill Belichick and Colorado‘s Deion Sanders.

Other noteworthy coaches AWOL from this year’s edition of EA Sports’ revived college football franchise include Miami‘s Mario Cristobal, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, and Utah State‘s Bronco Mendenhall, to name a few. Much like players, coaches must also sign financial agreements with EA Sports in order to have their respective likeness appear in digital form, and, at least for Sanders, the price simply wasn’t right.

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“I have a wonderful team that handles a lot of business for me. If I’m not in the game, that means they weren’t paying enough,” Sanders said Tuesday during Day 1 of the 2026 Big 12 Football Media Days event in Frisco, Texas, via Next Round Live. “It probably didn’t fit where we’re going right now. That’s probably it. It was probably just that simplistic.”

Deion Sanders on not being in the new EA Sports College Football game: "If I'm not in the game, that means they weren't paying enough." pic.twitter.com/WIwx2Hqv9b — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 7, 2026

Digital avatars of Sanders, Belichick, Cristobal and Ferentz have notoriously been absent from the EA Sports’ college football game franchise since it was restarted prior to the 2025 season. Of course, the coaches aren’t alone in their omissions.

This year’s game will also be without the presence of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes, both premier players at their respective positions. While neither has publicly explained their absences, it’s likely due to a failure to opt in via EA Sports’ licensing agreement. That agreement allows EA Sports to digitally portray a players’ name, image and likeness in the video game for a single one-time NIL payment of $1,500.

That payment was increased from the $600 per player fee EA Sports distributed for the prior two editions of the game, according to On3 contributor Ross Dellenger, though this year’s agreement removed language that allowed players to opt-out in future years.

Deion Sanders ready to get back to business in 2026

Sanders is 16-21 in three seasons at Colorado, with the team finishing in the Top 25 in 2024. Many don’t expect them to get back to that type of level in 2026.

“We don’t care about what people say,” Sanders said. “People are always going to have an opinion. If my kids and my coaches and our staff don’t understand who they are, we have a problem. They’re not going to allow you to identify who we are, and just because our guys were snubbed off the poll that’s probably not going to be consistent with the end of the season, we don’t give a darn.

“Our kids know who, what, when, where, and how they are, and they know what they got to do and how they got to work … And I’m thankful and appreciative of that.”

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.