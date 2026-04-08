As he started his press conference Tuesday, Deion Sanders responded to comments from past Colorado players. He said the program would not respond or be “provoked.”

It’s unclear what former players Coach Prime was discussing when he met with reporters Tuesday during spring practice. However, USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer mentioned quotes from some players who transferred from Colorado, including Jordan Seaton and Ryan Staub, though they could have been aimed more toward praise for their new schools.

Still, Sanders said the CU program has worked to maintain good relationships with former players. He added he’s also proud they were able to cash in through NIL after transferring elsewhere.

Coach Prime on players who have taken shots at Colorado after leaving:



“Some of our past players have been commenting on us and that’s cool with me…



I’m proud that they were able to earn more than they earned here… Some young men play the victim and that’s not the case.” pic.twitter.com/M3Zfa97lBg — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) April 7, 2026

“Some of our past players have been commenting on us, which is cool with me,” Sanders said. “We’re not going to be provoked or comment back or to say anything ignorant back. I wish those guys the best. One thing that I can comfortably say: Some people came here that you didn’t know of, and when you left, they had a name. I’m proud of that. I’m proud that they were able to earn more than they earned here, that can help their friends, family, as well as loved ones. And can help themselves. I’m happy with that. We’re still in good relationship with quite a few.

“But you’ve got to understand, some young men play the victim. That’s not the case. We try to treat everybody here with the utmost respect and professionalism. I hope we’ve done just that, as well as treating you [the media] in the same way. But we will not engage in back-and-forth with any former players. Our aim is to really please, support, encourage, motivate and really prepare our men that we have on campus for the next phases of their life.”

Deion Sanders ready for Year 4 at Colorado

Colorado is gearing up for its fourth season under Deion Sanders and is looking to bounce back from a rough go in 2025. The Buffaloes finished with a 3-9 overall record and started three different quarterbacks during the year.

CU also saw some roster turnover with 34 players transferring out, but Coach Prime and Co. brought in 42 transfers from the portal. Former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore is the most notable addition as the No. 30 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

The staff will also have new faces this year with Brennan Marion in at offensive coordinator and Chris Marve promoted to defensive coordinator. Marve will replace Robert Livingstone, who returned to the NFL with the Denver Broncos.