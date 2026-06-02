Deion Sanders shoots down Cowboys, NFL coaching interest: Those rumors ‘weren't real at all’

For years, Deion Sanders has been linked to potential NFL coaching opportunities. But according to Coach Prime, those rumors were never grounded in reality.

During a recent appearance with Front Office Sports, Sanders was asked about speculation connecting him to NFL jobs, including reports that surfaced during the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching search earlier in 2025. Sanders made it clear he has no interest in leaving the college game.

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“They weren’t real at all,” Sanders said. “I liked playing the pro game, but I wouldn’t enjoy coaching the pro game. It’s a different game. I’m focused on winning, and getting these kids through college, so they have degrees and they’re able to attain tremendous professions, even after football is over. I have no thought process of the NFL whatsoever.”

The comments come after Sanders was mentioned as a possible candidate when the Cowboys were searching for a new head coach. His relationship with owner Jerry Jones fueled speculation before Dallas ultimately promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the position.

Moreover, Sanders has repeatedly emphasized that his passion remains at the collegiate level, where he believes he can have a greater impact on young athletes beyond football.

Earlier this year, Sanders also addressed whether he would ever consider making the jump to the NFL during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take. His answer was even more direct, citing what happened to his son, Shedeur Sanders, during the 2025 NFL Draft process.

“Not whatsoever,” Sanders said. “After what transpired with my son last year, ain’t no way in the world.”

Alas, Shedeur Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football after starring at Colorado. Across two seasons with the Buffaloes, he threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns while earning multiple All-America honors.

Despite projections placing him as a first-round pick, Sanders unexpectedly slid to the fifth round before being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick. The surprising fall became one of the biggest storylines of the draft and clearly left an impression on his father.

As for Coach Prime, his focus remains squarely on Colorado. Sanders is entering his fourth season leading the Buffaloes and his second without Shedeur at quarterback. After a difficult 3-9 campaign in 2025, Sanders is looking to help Colorado bounce back in the Big 12.

While NFL rumors may continue to follow one of football’s biggest personalities, Sanders says his future remains exactly where it is now, coaching college football. That doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.