Late Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder reportedly had a blood-alcohol level that was twice the legal limit at the time of his fatal single-vehicle car crash March 1 in Boulder, according to TMZ. Ponder’s blood-alcohol content was .167 g/100 mL — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the medical examiner’s autopsy report obtained by TMZ.

The medical examiner also listed Ponder’s cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Boulder County Coroner’s report obtained by USA Today. The accident occurred around 3 am MT on March 1 when the 23-year-old lost control of his 2023 Tesla Model 3 while making a right-hand curve and drove through a guardrail, hit an electrical pole and rolled at least once down an embankment before landing on its wheels and catching fire, according to the Colorado State Patrol accident report reviewed by both USA Today and TMZ. Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Colorado State Patrol initially suspected speed as a contributing factor to the accident. But it now appears alcohol also played a significant role.

Ponder’s family has since started a foundation in honor of their late son in hopes of promoting awareness, they told USA Today.

“If anything good can come from this loss, it’s the conversations it can start about responsible decision-making, supporting young adults, and making good choices even in ordinary moments,” Ponder’s mother, Catrina Hughes, told USA Today. “A big part of his legacy will be to encourage young people to please make responsible choices and to have the courage to step in for their friends when one of them isn’t thinking clearly for themselves.

“Kids need to know that it’s OK to step in, take keys, call a ride, call a parent, speak up, do anything you can do, one small decision can save a life. Don’t be afraid even if it’s uncomfortable. A difficult conversation is easier than a lifetime of loss.”

This report will be updated.