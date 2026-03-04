Dominiq Ponder death: Parents of late Colorado QB speak out after fatal car wreck

Colorado redshirt sophomore quarterback Dominiq Ponder, 23, died in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday morning in Boulder. The fatal accident occurred when Ponder lost control of his 2023 Tesla Model 3 and struck a guardrail on Baseline Road in Boulder County, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Three days after his passing, Ponder’s parents and several friends spoke to Denver 7. The parents of the Buffaloes’ bright backup quarterback spoke of his love of being a part of the Colorado football program under third-year head coach Deion Sanders.

“He was just around a bunch of good men, and they were turning him into a man. And I was so proud as a father. I couldn’t be more proud,” Ponder’s father, Wendell, told Denver 7. “He loved Boulder so much and the University of Colorado that he told us over break, he said, ‘I’m never coming home. I’m never leaving.’ He said, ‘I love it here so much.'”

Ponder’s mother, Catrina, praised the Colorado football program for all it has done for her son over the past three years in Boulder. It was clear that he loved playing for Colorado.

“We’re just so thankful. We don’t think we could get through it, to be honest,” Catrina told Denver 7. “They spent more time with our boy over the last three years than we did, and they took care of him.”

Colorado junior receiver Tagert Bardin was Ponder’s roommate. He also spoke about the close bond they developed over their past several years together on the team.

“Whenever you looked at Dom, it just gave you a smile,” Bardin told Denver 7. “We were together all day, like whenever we were at practice, early mornings. When you’re with someone for that long, and you share those experiences, practice, everything else, you bond so much faster.”

Deion Sanders pens heartfelt message following death of Dominiq Ponder

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders reacted Sunday evening following the death of one of his players. Quarterback Dominiq Ponder died at the age of 23 in a car accident early Sunday morning.

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” Sanders wrote. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us. #CoachPrime”

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback, Ponder became a team favorite despite not having a huge impact on the field for the Buffaloes. He spent the past two years at Colorado after transferring in from Bethune-Cookman.

