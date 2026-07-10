Heather Dinich pours cold water on Colorado's 2026 CFP hopes: 'Absolutely not'

Colorado enters the 2026 season hoping to bounce back after a disappointing campaign. However, ESPN’s Heather Dinich firmly does not believe the Buffaloes will be in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Speaking Thursday on Get Up following Big 12 Media Days, Dinich was asked whether Deion Sanders and Colorado had done enough this offseason to make a push toward the expanded playoff. Her answer was emphatic.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

“Absolutely not,” Dinich said, predicting a tough season for Sanders and the Buffaloes. “Not only not a Playoff push, but not a Big 12 push.”

Instead, Dinich believes the race atop the conference will be crowded with several other contenders, leaving Colorado well outside the mix entering the season: “When we go back to our conversation earlier about Texas Tech, the top of this conference race is going to be super exciting, because it’s not just Texas Tech,” Dinich added.

“It’s BYU. Houston could be sneaky good. Arizona could be sneaky good. I mean, there’s a lot of teams in the top half that can really challenge Texas Tech for the Big 12 title.”

According to Dinich, Colorado isn’t one of those programs: “Colorado’s not one of them,” she said. “I expect them to be one of the lowest teams in the Big 12.”

Alas, Dinich pointed to several concerns surrounding the Buffaloes entering the fall, including uncertainty at quarterback and limited returning production after another offseason of roster turnover: “They have a continued question at quarterback,” Dinich said. “They only return 55% of their production from last year. That might actually be a good thing.”

Regardless, Colorado is looking to rebound after a difficult 2025 season that saw the program finish 3-9. That came just one year after Sanders guided the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a Top 25 finish in 2024.

Despite the outside skepticism, Sanders remains confident his team can quickly return to winning: “Oh, we better win,” Sanders said at Big 12 Media Days when asked what might surprise people about his team this season. “That’s going to be the surprise. That’s the surprise. We better win. We’re going to win. I love what I got. I love what I see.”

Sanders also made it clear he isn’t concerned with preseason expectations or outside opinions: “We don’t care about what people say,” Sanders added. “People are always going to have an opinion. … Our kids know who, what, when, where, and how they are.”

All told, Buffaloes open the season with a challenging road game against Georgia Tech before beginning Big 12 play. Sanders believes his roster and coaching staff are equipped to turn things around.

“This is the best coaching staff that I’ve had in my new coaching career,” Sanders elaborated. “I’m excited about the young men, I’m excited about everything that we have on this roster, because I feel like we have the team to win, and I cannot wait to see it.”

Whether Colorado can exceed expectations remains to be seen. But heading into the 2026 season, Dinich believes the Buffaloes have too many questions to seriously contend for either the Big 12 championship or a spot in the College Football Playoff.