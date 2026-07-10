Jordan Rodgers calls Deion Sanders' Colorado tenure a 'mirage' after three seasons, believes he ‘missed his timing’

Deion Sanders transformed Colorado into one of college football’s biggest storylines upon his arrival in Boulder. But after three seasons leading the Buffaloes, ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers believes the results have fallen short of the massive expectations.

Speaking Thursday on Get Up following Big 12 Media Days, Rodgers was asked to describe Sanders’ tenure at Colorado in one word. His answer? “Mirage.”

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“A mirage,” Rodgers stated. “You’re driving down the highway, the road is hot. You feel like you see something. It’s a little blurry. It’s Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders.”

Rodgers explained that Colorado appeared poised to become one of the nation’s premier programs while Sanders coached two of the sport’s biggest stars. But once those players departed, he believes the reality of the roster became much more apparent.

“You’re like, ‘Wait, that’s a program on the rise. That’s a program that’s going to be competing for national championships,'” Rodgers elaborated. “The closer you get, Travis Hunter disappears, Shedeur Sanders disappears.”

According to Rodgers, Colorado simply hasn’t built enough overall talent to compete at the top of the Big 12: “What you’re left with is a roster and a team that, frankly, just hasn’t been able to have the talent, outside of those two guys, to compete,” Rodgers said.

Moreover, Rodgers also believes the changing landscape of college football has made Sanders’ rebuilding job more difficult: “I think Deion missed his timing,” Rodgers delineated. “Because if Deion would have been a head coach pre-NIL, players would have made the decision to come play for him to be developed by him, to be around him.”

Instead, Rodgers said NIL has shifted recruiting priorities across the country: “Now, kids are making decisions based on who’s paying me the most, not where do they want to be developed, not who do I want to play for,” Rodgers said.

“Everyone would love to play for Deion. He’s just not able to accumulate the same type of talent, because they’re not able to stroke the same kind of checks that everybody else is.”

Alas, Rodgers believes that’s prevented Colorado from taking the next step many expected when Sanders first arrived: “So, the talent hasn’t been there to take this program to the next step, which is what we all thought was going to happen,” Rodgers said. “That’s why I say the mirage. It just hasn’t really happened that way.”

Meanwhile, Sanders remains confident entering his fourth season, despite Rodgers’ concerns. After Colorado followed a 9-4 campaign in 2024 with a disappointing 3-9 record last fall, the Buffaloes head coach said at Big 12 Media Days he expects his team to bounce back.

“Oh, we better win,” Sanders said. “That’s going to be the surprise. That’s the surprise. We better win. We’re going to win. I love what I got. I love what I see.”

Sanders also dismissed outside criticism, saying his players aren’t focused on preseason expectations: “We don’t care about what people say,” Sanders said. “People are always going to have an opinion. … Our kids know who, what, when, where, and how they are.”

All told, Colorado opens the 2026 season on the road against Georgia Tech before beginning what figures to be another challenging Big 12 schedule. Whether the Buffaloes can prove Rodgers wrong will be one of the conference’s biggest storylines throughout the fall.