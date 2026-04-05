Michael Vick opens up on 'great' relationship with Deion Sanders

As Michael Vick continues to develop as a college football coach, he knows that he can talk to Deion Sanders anytime he needs advice. On3 spoke to Vick about his relationship with the Pro Football Hall of Famer, and he said that he can lean on him more now since he’s the head coach at Norfolk State.

“It’s always been a great relationship with Deion, dating back to when I was a player,” Michael Vick told On3. “And so now it’s just grown as he’s grown as a man, as I’ve grown as a man, find ways to ask different questions and to communicate different. And so, being in the same situation, I can bounce ideas off of him, and he can throw some things at me.

“And everything he told me in the beginning, before I got the job, has come true down to a T. So I trust his judgment, and hopefully I can do what he did as a coach for an HBCU, and that’s go out and win games and compete for a championship.”

Sanders knows what Vick is going through since he’s been a college football head coach for six seasons (three at Jackson State and three at Colorado). For his career, Sanders has a 43-27 record, won two division titles, and led his teams to three bowl appearances.

Michael Vick and Deion Sanders are Atlanta Falcons legends

Vick hopes to have the same success as Sanders, but he knows that it will take time. The 2025 season was Vick’s first as a college football head coach, and he finished the year with a 1-11 record.

As Vick mentioned, he has known Sanders for a long time because of their connections to Atlanta. Both former NFL stars played for the Falcons and made similar impacts.

The Falcons selected Sanders in the first round (No. 5 overall) in the 1989 NFL Draft. He was with the team for five seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team three times. Sanders went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington, and Baltimore Ravens, and won two Super Bowls and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1994.

Atlanta selected Vick in the first round (No. 1 overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft. He was with the team for six seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2002 and 2004. He led the Falcons to the NFC Championship game in 2004 and became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season in 2006.