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Rivals Football Recruiting

Prediction: Colorado to add touted Midwest EDGE

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Greg Smith

National Recruiting Analyst, rivals

@GregSmithRivals7h0members liked this
Reporting for
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Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders

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