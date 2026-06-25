Prediction: Colorado to add touted Midwest EDGE

Rivals Football Recruiting
RECOMMENDATIONS
Curated by editors · personalized to your reading
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Calling My Shot: On Midwest 4-stars, new Big Ten and SEC predictions
- ON3 FOOTBALL Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Where all 16 teams stand before the 2026 season kicks off
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Versatile ATH Marquis Fennell is down to four, locks in commitment date
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING2027 LB Jahmiere Daniels-Portis commits to Colorado
More Colorado Buffaloes News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
4-star DL Ben'Jarvius Shumaker flips back to Ole Miss hours after flipping to Colorado
ON3 FOOTBALL
EA Sports releases Top 10 overall schools in College Football 27, full team ratings
ON3 BASKETBALL
CBS Sports breaks down Big 12 into way-too-early tiers for 2026-27 college basketball season
ON3 FOOTBALL
Athlon Sports predicts Big 12 standings, order of finish during 2026 season
SPORTS BETTING