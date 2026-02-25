Tad Boyle job status: Report reveals expectation around Colorado coach for 2026-27

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle is expected to return to Boulder for the 2026-2027 college basketball season. Boyle has not put up the best results in recent seasons, mainly since moving to the Big 12 from the Pac-12. Still, Colorado is going to keep Boyle in charge of the program, even as retirement rumors circulate.

“While speculation has surrounded Colorado’s Tad Boyle… seemingly every season, [he is] likely to be back in [his position] for the 2026-27 campaign, sources told ESPN,” Borzello said. “The Buffaloes have struggled since moving to the Big 12, sitting at 29-33 (8-26 Big 12) in two seasons, but there have been no significant retirement discussions at Colorado, as the conversations have been focused on retaining the Buffaloes’ young core for next season.”

Boyle has been at Colorado since the 2010-2011 season, the program’s original stint in the Big 12. Six NCAA Tournament appearances are on the resume, never making it past the Round of 32. Colorado’s best overall season under Boyle came just after the pandemic, going 23-9 and earning a five-seed. But the run fell short after losing to Florida State in the second round.

As Borzello laid out, not much has gone right for Colorado this year. On3’s James Fletcher does not even have them in the ‘More to do’ category in his latest edition of Bubble Watch. Meaning, the Buffaloes will probably have to win the Big 12 Tournament in order to see their name on Selection Sunday.

But there is still thought to be a lot of young talent on the roster. Freshman Isaiah Johnson is Colorado’s leading scorer to this point in the season. Johnson was a three-star prospect out of Valley Village (CA) Campbell Hall School but is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.8% from three.

Only one senior is on the roster. Seven different freshmen are at Colorado, many of whom receive playing time. The core is a young one and expected to grow during this upcoming offseason. Keeping Boyle appears to give them the best chance of keeping the band together. If Colorado is successful in doing so, there might be hoping ’26-27 is a better one for the program.

Looking at the present, Colorado is in action Wednesday vs. Kansas State. Four total games remain, including matchups against highly-ranked Arizona and Houston. A trip to Kansas City will then take place for the Big 12 Tournament.