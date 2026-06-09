Travis Hunter injury update: Liam Coen unsure when Heisman winner will be 'full go' for Year 2 with Jaguars

It hasn’t been the ideal start to an NFL career for Travis Hunter and now the Jacksonville Jaguars are unsure when he’ll return to full health. Head coach Liam Coen couldn’t make any promises as to when the WR/CB would return to action after an injury plagued rookie season in 2025.

Hunter, the Heisman winner from Colorado and No. 2 overall pick last year, didn’t play his full rookie season. He was limited to just seven games. Hunter finished the year with 28 catches for 298 yards, one touchdowns and 10.6 yards per catch. On defense, he had 15 tackles and three pass deflections.

He also clapped back at a report that he would be moved to CB full-time while WR would be more of a gimmick type of role. Regardless of when he plays, Jacksonville and its fans hope to see the electric player back on the field.

“I’m extremely pleased with where Travis is at mentally and physically,” Coen said. “I’m not a doctor, I don’t know when he is going to be full go but I do know that he runs on this field every morning with the guys and he’s looking damn good. He’s added so much mass on his upper half, he worked so hard in the weight room through the winter and this offseason. There is no question he’s gotten stronger, specifically in the upper half.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence previously raved about Hunter’s abilities. He and others look forward to next year when he returns.

“He’s so special when he gets opportunities downfield or just catches the ball underneath,” Lawrence said. “He can make people miss [tackles] and turn five-yard passes into 25-yard gains because he’s so good with the ball in his hands. He has so much talent.”

Being limited to less than half of a season put Hunter in the rearview mirror as Jacksonville won 12 games and won the AFC South in 2025. Coen talked about Hunter and what the team and the individual missed out on without him on the field the whole year.

“Feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything, but he’s in good spirits right now. Minor setback for a major comeback. That’s just the way it’s got to be,” Coen said in October, following Hunter’s season-ending knee surgery. “It is definitely not ideal timing.

“… Not that any injuries are ever ideal timing, but got to believe the makeup, his general attitude towards life and how he handles dealing with specific situations—I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor, to come back better than ever.”