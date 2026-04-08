Candace Parker reveals pattern following Geno Auriemma confrontation with Dawn Staley

A post-game confrontation between UConn coach Geno Auriemma and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley at the Final Four generated as many headlines as the game itself, if not more. The two were downright frosty after Auriemma chirped at Staley in the handshake line.

It was a look criticized by many in media and the sport at large. Auriemma issued not one, but two apologies after the fact.

But for former Tennessee superstar turned broadcaster Candace Parker, this was nothing new for the UConn head man. She explained on the Post Moves podcast with Aliyah Boston.

“The thing that is glaring to me, Aliyah, and this is what has gone on and on in my mind, and this is what I think it is summed up, because we’ve had different reactions to this — when he’s whooping your ass and you’re not a threat, there’s grace,” Parker said. “Right? But every person that has won against him or challenged him this is kind of what their relationship is.”

For her part, Staley seemed to move on pretty quickly. She sported a wry smirk when she offered a pregame handshake to UCLA coach Cori Close ahead of the national championship game.

Auriemma, meanwhile, was taken to task by various sports pundits. Parker provided more background on Auriemma’s often cold relationships with those in the game who routinely challenge his squads.

“He don’t like Dawn, Dawn don’t like him,” Parker said. “They might respect each other, but… Pat (Summitt) damned sure didn’t like him. And that’s part of the reason why I don’t. You know what I mean? So it’s one of those things where it’s like a lot of people can be gracious when they’re on top and when you know that somebody is not a threat. But when it’s the moment that somebody is a threat…”

Parker pulled on her own experiences playing for the late Summitt. It’s no secret that Summitt and Auriemma did not get along.

“And my thing is like coach Summit is one of the most respectable people you will ever meet in your life and she did not mess with Geno,” Parker said. “Like didn’t mess with him. And so therefore it’s — I don’t know.

“I think that there are different ways that you can do things. Obviously super successful, and I’m not trying to like pile on, but I think people are acting so surprised by this like this hasn’t always been the case.”

To Parker, it was just another chapter in the Auriemma saga. But after saying her piece, she too was ready to move on.

“That’s all I’ve got to say, is, yeah, it’s easy to respect people when you’re whooping their ass, standing at halfcourt after you win by 30,” Parker said. “But it is hard after you’re losing to shake hands and to be respectful for the game. It is what it is.”