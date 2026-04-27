Paige Bueckers addresses relationship with Azzi Fudd amid No. 1 WNBA pick controversy

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers addressed her relationship with Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft this year. There was controversy surrounding the selection amid other players available in a loaded draft class.

Bueckers and Fudd are in a romantic relationship and were also teammates at UConn. Fudd is a solid player in her own right, but the questions were asked if the relationship was a factor for Dallas picking her in the draft.

Amid any questions about the relationship between Bueckers and Fudd, reporters were shut down recently. Bueckers addressed the topic Monday, claiming Fudd got to this point on her own merit.

“Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own,” Bueckers said in part, via ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. “And what we choose to share is completely up to us. We’ve never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court, and that’s what we’ll continue to do. Azzi Fudd was the No. 1 draft pick because she earned it, and it had nothing to do with me and everything to do with who she is as a human being, who she is as a basketball player.”

Relationship aside, Bueckers and Fudd could be one of the most dangerous backcourt duos in the WNBA. Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season, while shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Along with winning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Bueckers earned All-Star honors and was a member of the WNBA All-Second Team. After averaging 14.7 points per outing en route to a national championship game appearance this past season, Fudd is ready to achieve her own success at the next level.

“I was super grateful,” Fudd said of being the No. 1 overall pick during an appearance on Good Morning America. “It’s been something I’ve been dreaming about since I was younger. So to live out that dream and have that come to life, it was amazing.

“… [Paige and I] know how to win together and know how to play together, so I’m super excited to get another chance to play with her and play with the other women on the team. It’s going to be incredible, I’m so excited.”

Grant Grubbs contributed to this report