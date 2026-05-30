Paige Bueckers' jersey from WNBA debut sells for record $64,270

Paige Bueckers’ first WNBA jersey sold for a record $64,270, according to Dan Hajducky of ESPN. During her rookie season, Bueckers threw on a Dallas Wings jersey for the first time on May 16, 2025 and that jersey sold via MeiGray, which is a photo-matching and authentication company.

“The record paid for an item of women’s sports memorabilia belongs to one of the two tennis rackets Billie Jean King used in her 1973 ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match against Bobby Riggs, which sold for $125,000 at Bonhams in 2017,” Hajducky wrote. “While that item wasn’t photo-matched, the racket was donated to the Women’s Sports Foundation directly from King in 1982, then purchased by the 2017 consigner in 1996.”

According to the report, Bueckers’ jersey is believed to be the most expensive photo-matched item of women’s sports memorabilia. The previous record belonged to A’ja Wilson, who had a jersey sold for $32,150 in November. That jersey was worn in Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 WNBA Finals.

“We’re seeing, across women’s sports, an appetite for game-worn women’s relics,” MeiGray Group president Barry Meisel said. “The interest is robust, it’s growing, and it’s not speculative anymore.”

Bueckers also flourished in the NIL space. She ended her college career with a $1.5 million On3 NIL Valuation, which ranked No. 2 in the women’s basketball NIL rankings. She also made it a point to enter into deals that included her teammates, which was one of her big values as she entered the space. It was part of a special journey through the NIL world, and she came a long way from the day the new era began.

As a rookie, Bueckers won Rookie of the Year, was an All-Star and named 2nd Team All-WNBA. In 36 games, she averaged 19.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, shot 47.7% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.

Bueckers’ stat line is virtually similar through eight games this season in Dallas. But, her shooting perception is up to 50.9% and her three-point percentage is at an astounding 45.7%.

Through eight games, Dallas is 5-3 and currently sits 4th in the WNBA standings. Behind Bueckers, they’ve won two in a row and trailed first place Minnesota by one game in the early goings of the 2026 season.

Bueckers and the Wings return to the court on Monday when they’ll take on the Seattle Storm at home. The game is set for an 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff.